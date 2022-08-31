Lisa Marie Presley shares heartfelt essay about coping with son’s death

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late Elvis Presley, has opened up about her son’s death in a heartfelt essay in honour of National Grief Awareness Day, explaining that losing him ‘destroyed’ her and her family.

Taking to Instagram, Lisa shared screenshots of her emotional words to her 479K followers, alongside the caption, “Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I’d post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way”.

The 54-year-old started off by explaining further why she wrote this essay. “Since I have been living in the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips since my son’s death two years ago, I thought I would share a few things to be aware of in regards to grief for anyone who is interested”.

“Grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss. Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not “get over it”, you do not “move on”, period”.

The singer went on to explain that people were there for her “right after the loss takes place”, but soon carried on with their own lives “and they kind of expect for you to do the same, especially after some time has passed”.

When talking about a death being “premature, unnatural, or tragic”, Lisa admitted to feeling “stigmatised and perhaps judged in some way as to why the tragic loss took place. This becomes magnetised by a million if you are the parent of a child who passed. No matter how old they were. No matter the circumstances”.

“If I’m being honest, I can understand why people may want to avoid you once a terrible tragedy has struck. Especially a parent losing their child because it is truly your worst nightmare”.

“I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of nine years old. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far. But this one, the death of my beautiful, beautiful son? The sweetest and most incredible being that I have ever had the privilege of knowing, who made me feel so honoured every single day to be his mother? Who was so much like his grandfather on so many levels that he actually scared me? Which made me worry about him even more than I naturally would have? No. Just no… no no no no…”.

She continued, “I keep going for my girls. I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind”.

“My and my three daughter’s lives as we know it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single, Day”.

Lisa’s son Benjamin tragically died by suicide on July 12, 2020 at the age of 27. Presley is also mum to 33-year-old Riley, and 13-year-old twins, Finley and Harper.

Earlier this year, Lisa shared a photo of her and her son's feet where they got matching tattoos. She penned, "Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos of our feet. It's a Celtic eternity knot. symbolising that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it out to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond".