Line-out on the couch and score a winning brekkie this weekend

As the nation prepares for Ireland’s final group stage clash in Japan, Just Eat, the county’s leading food ordering and delivery app, is giving fans the chance to enjoy breakfast delivered straight to their door. With wet and windy weather conditions hitting the headlines both home and away, line-out on the couch and score a winning breakfast available from 8.00am.

Try Porridge of the Gods from Leon, a freshly prepared breakfast roll from Maxol, or a tasty sweet and savoury crepe from Tram Café whether you’re tuned in with family and friends or watching through your fingers under the covers. Featuring Krispy Kreme, Subway, Chopped, Cocu, O’Briens, The Riddler and more, the expanding Just Eat breakfast menu has something for everyone, but it’s certainly not the only show in town!

Refuel at halftime or regroup at the whistle as lunchtime attentions turn to the Boys in Green in Georgia, with a choice of all your favourite flavours, including newcomers from Ranelagh, Mak at D6 and Dillinger’s, as well as fellow new signings The Fish Shack Malahide and Bullet Duck and Dumplings.

Hong Kong duck and dim sum specialists, this new squad of restaurants further strengthens the Just Eat pack, with Dillinger’s ‘Super Nachos’ the perfect sharing option for your hungry gathering. Celebrate or commiserate with delicious Fish and Chips from The Fish Shack or immerse yourself in authentic East Asian food culture with Spicy Chicken Potstickers from Mak at D6, or handmade Shu Mai Pork Dumplings from Bullet Duck and…Dumplings.

Whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner, rugby or soccer, there’s food for every occasion, available for delivery straight to your home or office with the tap of the Just Eat app.