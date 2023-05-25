Lindsay Lohan posts adorable bumpdate during her ‘babymoon’

Lindsay Lohan is enjoying one last holiday before she becomes a mum!

The Parent Trap star is currently expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas. The couple have yet to reveal the due date or gender of their little one, but it is expected that they will welcome their baby in late summer.

Since announcing her pregnancy, the 36-year-old has been occasionally treating her fans to some rare glimpses of her growing baby bump.

Now, just a few months away from giving birth, Lindsay has shared the most adorable bumpdate!

Credit: Lindsay Lohan Instagram

The parents-to-be are currently enjoying a luxurious holiday at the five-star Six Senses Zighy Bay resort in Oman.

Earlier today, Lindsay took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of her baby bump with her 13.1M followers.

The gorgeous image shows the Mean Girls star looking zen in a black swimsuit and sunglasses, as she relaxes on a beach sunbed with her bump on full display.

In the caption of her post, Lindsay simply penned a teasing emoji with sunglasses.

Credit: Lindsay Lohan Instagram

Many of Lindsay’s fans have since taken to her comments section to gush over the expectant mum’s holiday look.

“literal mother,” one fan exclaimed.

“You’re glowing, love!” TV presenter Jeff Conway replied.

“Hot mama!” added Shark Attack star Barbara Corcoran.

Credit: Lindsay Lohan Instagram

Lindsay and Bader announced on March 14 that they were expecting their first child together.

At the time, the Freaky Friday actress chose to post an image of a white baby grow with the words “Coming soon…” printed on it.

“We are blessed and excited!” Lindsay had beamed in her caption.

Lindsay and Bader’s romance was first confirmed in February 2020. They later got engaged in November 2021, and tied the knot on April 3 of last year during an intimate ceremony in Turkey.