Lindsay Lohan pens tribute to mark husband Bader Shammas’ birthday

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her partner!

Today (June 17), the Freaky Friday star is honouring the birthday of her husband, Bader Shammas.

To mark the special occasion, Lindsay has taken the opportunity to give her fans a rare glimpse into her relationship.

Earlier today, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to post a snap of the happy couple posing together. Lindsay also included a photo of Bader with the pair’s son Luai, who will be turning two next month.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life,” the Disney star gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“You’re an incredible son, a devoted husband, and the most amazing father. Watching you with our family is the greatest gift. You make us feel safe, cherished, and loved,” Lindsay praised.

“Every day by your side is a blessing and I’m so lucky to walk through life with you. I love you endlessly,” she added sweetly.

Many of Lindsay’s followers have since been expressing their own well-wishes to Bader, with one commenting: “That was very sweet, happy birthday Bader!!”

“Beautiful post and beautiful family!” another added.

Last month, The Parent Trap actress opened up about whether or not she would like to welcome a second child with Bader.

In an interview with Elle, Lindsay teased that she is hoping to expand her family in the future.

“I feel like we live in a different world now, where women make it such a point, especially in motherhood, to make time for ourselves. We make it important. But also, once you have one kid, you’re like, ‘Oh, my kid needs a kid to play with,’” she exclaimed, adding: “I’m like, ‘He needs a friend.’”

Reflecting on her childhood with three siblings, Lindsay continued: “Yeah, there’s nothing like that. Also, I don’t know if it’s selfish—but I’m like, ‘I need more than one kid to take care of me when I’m older.’”