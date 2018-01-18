Lindsay Lohan is the latest celebrity to release her own makeup line

It seems like every celebrity worth their salt has released a makeup or beauty line these days.

From bonafide A-Listers like Kim Kardashian to lower-tier reality stars, embossing your name on a beauty collection is one way to maintain relevancy in an industry renowned for it's fickle nature.

The latest celeb to announce their makeup collection is Lindsay Lohan.

One a silver-screen starlet, Lindsay's struggles with substance abuse and her recent defence of Harvey Weinstein have seen her reputation tarnished over the past few years, but clearly the actress is angling for a comeback.

Speaking on the Wendy Williams Show, Lindsay revealed that she has a beauty line in the works.

'I have a lipstick, beauty line coming out,' she told Wendy, before moving on to discuss why the actress enjoys living in Dubai.

However, the interview does not circle back to Lindsay's revelation about her line, and it is unclear whether the collection will only be available in Dubai, where the actress lives and is developing the brand, or whether it will have an international launch.

Product shots shown on the show portray six lipstick shades and two compacts in silver packaging.

Perhaps it;s still a project under construction?