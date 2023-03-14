Lindsay Lohan announces she is expecting her first child

Lindsay Lohan is about to become a mum!

The Mean Girls star has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas.

Lindsay took to Instagram earlier today to share the exciting news, by posting a sweet snap of a white baby grow with the words 'Coming soon…' printed on it.

"We are blessed and excited!", she gushed in her caption.

Since sharing the wonderful news of her pregnancy, the 36-year-old has been receiving an influx of heartwarming messages from many famous faces.

“This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!”, exclaimed Amanda Seyfried, who starred alongside Lindsay in Mean Girls in the role of Karen.

“Congratulations! Camp Walden camper summer 2032,” replied businesswoman Barbara Corcoran, making an adorable reference to Lindsay’s film The Parent Trap.

“Lindsay!!!!!! I’m so excited for you!”, added filmmaker Nancy Meyers, who directed The Parent Trap.

Lindsay and Bader tend to keep their relationship quiet from the public eye. The couple initially teased their romance in February 2020, when the actress posted a since-deleted group photo of herself and Bader with some friends.

At the time, Lindsay introduced her followers to her new relationship by writing in her caption: “lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader”.

Then, in November 2021, fans were delighted when Lindsay revealed on Instagram that she and Bader got engaged. She shared four heartwarming snaps of herself and Bader gazing at each other, with her diamond ring clearly on show.

Credit: Lindsay Lohan Instagram

"My love. My life. My family. My future,” Lindsay penned in her caption.

In July of last year, the couple confirmed that they had tied the knot in a private ceremony in Turkey.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!