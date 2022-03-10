Lindor Double Chocolate Truffles are here & they’re delicious!

It may sound biased, but when it comes to chocolate truffles, Lindt Lindor reigns supreme! From the classic Milk chocolate, to the delicious flavours of Salted Caramel or Mint, there is nothing better than sitting back and sharing a box with the special people in your life!

But have you dreamt of MORE chocolate? Well look no further and get ready to experience double the bliss as Lindt Lindor launches its newest flavour, smooth melting Double Chocolate truffles.

The Lindt Master Chocolatiers combine expertise and the finest ingredients to produce the perfectly round milk chocolate shell with an irresistibly smooth melting filling with dark chocolate.

The Lindor Double Chocolate box is the ideal gift for every occasion, from Mother’s Day to Easter, birthdays and Christmas, as well as being perfect for indulging in a blissful moment all to yourself, your tastebuds will be in heaven! You can get your hands on a box of them now for just €6.99 available in supermarkets nationwide.

Since 1845, Lindt has been dedicated to producing the finest chocolates and the recipes created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers are of the highest quality to delight your taste buds.

Find Lindt Chocolate Ireland on social media to keep an eye out for new product launches and competitions.