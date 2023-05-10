Lily Collins targeted in engagement and wedding rings robbery

Lily Collins has suffered a heartbreaking and sentimental loss.

Yesterday, engagement and wedding rings belonging to the Emily In Paris actress were stolen.

It is believed that the valuables were being held in storage at a luxury hotel in Los Angeles when they were taken in a robbery.

TMZ have reported that 34-year-old Lily was out enjoying a spa day at the time of the incident, but when she returned to her hotel room, she was horrified to discover that her beloved rings were gone.

Credit: Lily Collins Instagram

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the robbery.

The L.A. County Sheriff department have confirmed that they are currently investigating what happened, and that valuables “over $100,000” were seized.

In the past, Lily has spoken with adoration about her engagement ring. The stunning band was picked out for her by her husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell, before he proposed to her in September 2020.

During an appearance on talk show Live With Kelly And Ryan the following month, Lily couldn’t help but gush about her new ring.

Credit: Lily Collins Instagram

“It’s a rose-cut diamond. Charlie designed it with Irene,” the Love, Rosie star detailed, referring to luxury jeweller Irene Neuwirth.

Lily then went on to describe her engagement ring as “exactly what I wanted”.

Lily first met her husband Charlie in 2019, when they were both working on the set of the film Gilded Rage.

"It was one of those situations where I knew the second I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day. So, it was just a matter of when, really,” Lily recalled.

Credit: Lily Collins Instagram

The pair soon began to date, before making their first public appearance together in January 2020 at a basketball game in Los Angeles.

Lily and Charlie got engaged on September 25, 2020, with Lily flashing her engagement ring and penning on Instagram: "I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together…"

The couple subsequently tied the knot one year later on September 4, 2021, at a beautiful ceremony in Colorado.

We hope that Lily’s rings will be returned to her soon!