Riverdale fans are going to adore new movie Chemical Hearts

If you loved All The Bright Places, The Fault In Our Stars or The Sun Is Also a Star, then you need to watch. Chemical Hearts. Starring Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams, the coming-of-age movie will premiere on Prime Video on August 21 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

17-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he’s been hoping for just hasn’t happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and it seems all that is about to change.

When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer. As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her — or at least the person he thinks she is. Based on the novel by Krystal Sutherland, Chemical Hearts is a journey of self-discovery that captures the thrills, disappointments and confusion of being a teenager.

Chemical Hearts stars Lili Reinhart, Austin Abrams, Bruce Altman, Sarah Jones, Kara Young, Adhir Kalyan, Coral Pena, and C.J. Hoff.

The screenplay was written by Richard Tanne, who is also the director and a producer with Alex Saks of Page Fifty-Four. Jamin O’Brien and Reinhart executive produce.

Check out the trailer below: