Liffey Valley Life Sessions returns this weekend with a stellar line-up

If you’re looking for things to do this weekend, then Liffey Valley is the place to go. Liffey Valley Life Sessions are back and bigger than ever, with a line-up of leading industry experts taking to the stage for a series of FREE events.

Running in-store from Friday 20th – Sunday 22nd May, this summer schedule of live talks will address everything from fashion and fitness trends to beauty and parenting tips, with this year’s Liffey Valley Life Sessions programme expanded to include a focused health and wellness session.

Here’s the rundown on their stellar line-up:

Friday 20th May Liffey Valley Life Sessions: Hosted by Melanie Morris and Dominique McMullan, this three-day festival of live events will kick off from 6pm on Friday 20th May with fashion editor and celebrity stylist Corina Gaffey.

Omnipresent on the style scene with a loyal client roster that includes Vogue Williams, Joanne McNally and Spencer Matthews, Corina will be breaking down her favourite looks for summer from a range of Liffey Valley stores, with some handy hints and tips on how to refresh your seasonal wardrobe for less!

Saturday 21st May Liffey Valley Life Sessions: As temperatures rise at home and away, with holidays firmly back on the agenda, the Saturday sessions will begin from 12 noon.

To kick things off, Dyson Global Styling Ambassador and renowned Irish hair stylist, Dylan Bradshaw will be sharing his top styling tips for the summer ahead using the Dyson Corrale straightener, engineered for all hair types.

Having recently announced the launch of her very own cosmetics brand, make-up artist Aideen-Kate Murphy will be taking to the stage at 2pm to showcase some of her favourite seasonal looks.

Sunday 22nd May Liffey Valley Life Sessions: Customers will be invited to find their flow on self-care Sunday, as the third and final day of Liffey Valley Life Sessions kicks off at 10am with a rise and shine yoga class lead by Yoga Alliance Teacher, Siobhan McDonnell Byrne, from popular Irish athleisure brand Gym + Coffee.

New, soon-to-be or even experienced parents looking for a refresher course, will enjoy an educational 30-minute weaning workshop with Mummy Cooks expert Siobhan Barry from 12 noon, before psychologist and transformational coach Leisha McGrath closes the Liffey Valley Life Sessions with an informative workshop on how to solve your problems from the inside out at 2pm.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure their seat at this free event, which will be taking place in the centre rotunda of the shopping centre and get their hands on goodie bags and prizes!

For more information about the Liffey Valley Life Sessions visit liffeyvalley.ie/lifesessions.