Lidl unveils new ice cream & ice lollies just in time for summer.

Lidl Ireland has a delicious assortment of ice cream cones, ice cream tubs, ice lollies and ice creams bars available instore now as part of the Lidl’s ‘More for you this Summer’ range. Customers would be screaming mad not to stock up on the retailer’s high quality low-priced Gelatelli ice creams and ice lolly multi packs starting at just €1.29.

ICE LOLLIES

Keep the little ones happy this summer with Lidl’s wide variety of colourful fruity ice pops including Gelatelli ‘Mix'd Up Lollies’ variety box [12pk €4.29] featuring a selection of fun, zesty flavours such as Fruit Stack, Watermelon and Tropical. The 10 pack Rocket Lollies are €1.45 and the tutti fruity Tower Lollies 4 pack for €1.99. Lidl’s ice lollies are sure to be the perfect option to cool down on a sunny day, a seasonal favourite, Lidl’s Tornado Ice Lollies are expected to be a big hit at just €1.29 for a 5 pack and a new addition this summer includes the Wild Berry and Exotic Fruit Ice Lollies multipacks at €1.75.

ICE CREAM

For the traditional ice cream fans, Lidl have a selection of classic creamy ice cream in a variety of flavours including Crunchy Almond, Milk Chocolate and White Chocolate Bon Gelati Ice Cream stick multi packs [6pk €2.69] or choose between Raspberry or Caramel Double Ice Cream Sticks [4pk €2.59]. Cone Connoisseurs can pick between the Cream & Biscuit or Strawberry & Vanilla 6 pack for only €2.39. Lidl stores also have a selection of their top selling ice creams available in mini sized versions such as the Mini Mix Classic 12pack for €2.69.

The perfect option for sharing or entertaining at your summer party this year is Lidl’s American style ice cream tubs available in a range of flavours such as Fantastic Fish, Cookie Dough, Cheeky Caramel and Choco Brownie for just €2.79. Lidl stores also have Premium 1L Tubs [€2.79] in Vanilla and Caramel, and Swirled Ice Cream Tubs [€2.15] in creamy Mascarpone, Macchiato and Eton Mess.

Lidl Ireland stores nationwide have a great selection of ice cream throughout the year. Produced in Ireland (Cavan and Cork) using 100% Irish Cream, Lidl’s Dairy Farm Raspberry Ripple [€0.99] and Vanilla Blocks [€0.99] are popular choice for families and pair perfectly in a wafer. If you prefer a bowl or cone scoop, try the Vanilla, Raspberry Ripple, Honeycomb or Mint 1L tubs at just €1.99.

Lidl has an ice cream for everyone, including Low Calorie High Protein Ice Cream made in Cork available in Chocolate and Salted Caramel tubs [€2.89].

VEGAN

Following a plant-based diet, Lidl stores have a great selection of vegan options too. Gelatelli vegan ice creams including the Dark Chocolate or Dark Chocolate Almond 3 pack for €2.99. Ensuring there is something for everyone at Lidl this summer.

Lidl shoppers can be guaranteed top quality ice cream and ice lollies at market leading value as the More for You This Summer range is now available in stores nationwide. For the latest instore offers and promotions please visit www.Lidl.ie