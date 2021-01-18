Lidl let young creatives design their new shopping bag range

Do you know any young creatives who might like to see their masterpiece displayed on shopping bags across the country? Then we’ve got good news for you!

To celebrate the announcement of Lidl Ireland’s new range of 100% recycled plastic shopping bags, the retailer is calling on young creatives across the country to exercise their imaginations and submit a drawing of what one of the R’s of Sustainability means to them, whether that be reduce, reuse or recycle.

The retailer hopes this colouring competition will spark important conversations around the over-reliance on plastic and to re-think how it’s used.

Entrants are encouraged to interpret the R’s of Sustainability in their own way with Lidl encouraging creatives to take inspiration from all around them; whether you create a drawing based on reusing egg containers as seed pots or regrow your garden into a haven for bees and butterflies, the creative possibilities are endless!

To be in with a chance to win, you can pick up a colouring competition entry form in any Lidl store across the country from Monday, January 25 until February 28, or you can download the form here and print it off at home. To submit your masterpiece, simply take a picture of it and upload it to the competition’s webpage.

The retailer will then choose four winners from across the country who will see their drawings brought to life on Lidl’s new recycled shopping bag range, giving customers in all 208 stores the choice of different limited edition bag designs and also a friendly but constant reminder of the importance of reusing the bags. Not forgetting of course that the four winners will also receive a €500 Lidl gift card.

The opposite side of the bag to the competition winners’ designs will feature quirky puns around the reusability of the new bags, including “Lettuce all reuse our bags”, “A reused bag is so appealing” and “You’re butter off reusing this bag”. These puntastic designs were selected by Lidl colleagues through an internal vote.

The launch of Lidl’s new recycled shopping bags will see 6.3 million ‘Bags for Life’ eliminated from circulation by May 2021. ‘Bags for Life’ are reusable shopping bags made from plastic which, although are meant to be an environmentally friendlier alternative to single-use plastic bags, can often have a large environmental footprint as they are frequently not reused.

Lidl is the first retailer in Ireland to only offer heavy-duty plastic bags which are made from 100% recycled plastic. The new reusable bags are more durable (and stylish!) than ever, leaving customers with no excuse not to reuse them!