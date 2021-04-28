Lidl are selling a caviar infused skincare range and we need it now

Are you looking for a little bit of luxury in your skincare routine, but don’t have the cash to splash? Then Lidl is the place to go!

Lidl Ireland is once again offering luxury on a budget with the drop of its new, high calibre Cien Caviar skincare collection, coming to Lidl stores nationwide on Thursday, May 6. With prices starting from just €6, each product contains highly coveted caviar extract, the latest skincare must-have!

Known to boost collagen production and slow skin ageing, Lidl’s Cien Caviar products will leave you with a fresh and rejuvenated appearance. Usually considered a lavish delicacy, caviar is fast becoming a cult beauty ingredient with its intense moisturising and texture smoothing benefits, despite branded products often carrying a hefty price tag.

However, Lidl’s Cien Caviar collection boasts six affordable yet effective caviar-infused products that are widely comparable to their luxe counterparts;

Cien Caviar Triple Action Moisturiser Cream (€5.99), a multivitamin 3-in-1 formula that promotes skin cell regeneration and moisturisation to tackle signs of ageing. This rich cream has added SPF 10 too, offering vital sun protection for your skin.

Cien Caviar Anti-Wrinkle Serum (€6.99), a combination of proteins and peptides that specifically stimulate collagen synthesis that nourishes skin and reduces the visible signs of ageing.

Cien Caviar Cell Renewal Day Cream (€6.99), a lusciously smooth cream with water reserving ingredients that gradually moisturise skin throughout the day.

Cien Caviar Cell Regenerating Night Cream (€7.99), a rich cream that improves the quality of skin tissues and soothes as you sleep, giving fresh, hydrated and younger looking skin.

Cien Caviar Face Mask (€8.99), a special deep cleansing formulation that combats blemishes and leaves skin feeling supple and refreshed.

Cien Caviar Neck & Décolleté Cream (€12.99), an intensely moisturising cream that visibly firms skins leaving it looking smoother and younger.

Although age-defying caviar is the star component across the collection, the products also contain other key active ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, which can hold 1,000 times its weight in water supporting skin hydration – an essential part of summer skin routines.

The collection is available for a limited time only so make sure to get down to your local Lidl on Thursday, May 6 and give your skin a boost of caviar indulgence.