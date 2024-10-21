Liam Payne’s sister admits she was told of his death through news reports

Liam Payne’s sister Nicola has spoken out for the first time since his sudden death.

The former One Direction singer passed away last Wednesday (October 16) in Argentina. According to police in Buenos Aires, the 31-year-old died after he fell from the balcony of his hotel room on the third floor.

Now, Liam's sister Nicola has paid tribute to him, and revealed the heartbreaking way that she found out about her brother’s death.

Earlier today, Nicola took to Instagram to post a written tribute to Liam, alongside several family photos of the late popstar.

Describing herself as a “proud sister”, Nicola confirmed that she was informed of Liam’s death through news reports.

“When I saw the news pop up on my phone that you had left us I went cold, I wanted so much for this to be untrue. I have spent days hoping that it was a mistake and somebody has got it wrong,” she wrote.

“You were truly too good for this earth, you are an angel who just lived for making people smile and happy. You have always shown kindness to everyone you met and it shows with just how many people have confirmed what we always knew!” Nicola continued.

“We don't have many pictures together as we never really did that as a family, we never wanted you to feel like you were in a room of fans, but we were your biggest fans always and forever,” she gushed.

Nicola concluded her message by mentioning Liam’s seven-year-old son Bear, whom he welcomed with his former girlfriend and Girls Aloud singer, Cheryl.

“I hope you have finally found peace up there and that you'll continue to look after us all as you have done in life. We will make sure Bear knows about his daddy and how much you loved him, we promise this. See you soon Liam, Love You xx,” Nicola penned.

Following her devastating tribute, many of Liam’s fans have been expressing their sympathies, with one commenting: “So sad you heard it from the news. Stay strong.”

“I’m sending you all the love in the world, Nicola. I’m so so sorry,” another replied.