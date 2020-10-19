Liam Payne is giving up alcohol to be there for his 3-year-old son

It has been reported that the former One Direction star, Liam Payne is giving up alcohol after being warned that he might not be around to watch his son, Bear grow up.

The 27-year-old singer shares his three-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy. The two parted ways in July 2018, and Liam is now engaged to 20-year-old model, Maya Henry.

Although Liam is said to be a “devoted dad”, it has been reported by The Sun that Liam had been “taking things a bit far with partying.”

“He was given warnings, heeded them and is now in a good place,” the source said, adding that, “the most worrying thing for him was he was told to consider whether he'd be around for Bear if he carried on the way he was going.”

“It was a tough warning, probably exaggerated, but it jolted him into action as he's a devoted dad,” the insider revealed.

Liam opened up about his struggles with alcohol dependency last December, revealing that it was particularly bad during his One Direction days. “Doing a show to however many thousands of people, then being stuck by yourself in a country where you can’t go out anywhere – what else are you going to do? The minibar is always there,” Liam recalled.

This battle continued into 2017 as he was promoting his hit single, Strip That Down, as he admitted in an interview with The Guardian, “I just hid it very well.” However, it was the birth of his first child, Bear, which prompted him to give up alcohol for a year.

“I'd gotten too used to this rhythm of life; of using alcohol and different things to mask my feelings, or get me through. So I just needed to prove to myself that [drinking] wasn't the issue for me,” the pop star revealed at the time.