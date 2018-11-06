Liam Gallagher just forever settled the Tayto vs Walkers debate

A debate as divisive as the Barrys vs Lyons teabags conflict, the battle for the crown of best crisp in Ireland has raged for decades.

There was always the Tayto vs King Crisps feud, and then the oh-so popular Walkers brand was added to the mix.

Many families have been divided and friendships splintered over the distinctions between the snacks.

Tayto — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 6, 2018

Now, the one and only Liam Gallagher has voiced his opinion on the great debate.

When asked by C103's Simon Murdoch whether he was a Tayto man or a Walkers man, Liam replied with a simple: 'Tayto.'

Naturally, there was some debate in the comments, with fans throwing other brands into the ring for consideration.

Tayto all the fucking way to crisp heaven — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 17, 2017

However, we're not sure Liam will be swayed, as he has been on team Tayto for quite a while.

This time last year, in fact, the former Oasis frontman tweeted: ' Tayto all the fucking way to crisp heaven.'

Looks like he's a die-hard fan of Mr Tayto.