Lewis Capaldi releasing new Netflix documentary

Calling all Lewis Capaldi fans! The worldwide singing sensation has announced he is releasing his own Netflix documentary.

Directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman, this all-access documentary follows the Before You Go singer at a huge moment in his singing career.

Lewis will be returning to his Scottish roots in an attempt to reconnect with his old life and the family he left behind before he achieved global success.

With exclusive never-before-seen footage, this documentary will show Lewis over a span of several years as he heads back to his parent’s house to begin working on his second album.

Titled Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, this film will show the 26-year-old struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet.

Capaldi will show an intimate insight into his unique character to reveal the deeply thoughtful and self-reflective man he is.

Sharing a funny clip to his 6M Instagram followers of him dressing up as iconic characters from popular Netflix series’ including Orange is the New Black, Bridgerton and Squid Games before changing back to himself, Lewis opened up about how he feels about the documentary.

“I made a NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY!! Pretty terrified for everyone to see this if I’m quite honest, but I’m so so proud of it”.

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now will stream globally on Netflix on April 5.