Let her know you’re thinking of her: Thoughtful Valentine’s gifts for her

Even if you can't be together, doesn't she deserve a treat this year?

Valentine's Day is tough right now for most of us. For many couples, it just marks one more holiday that we don't get to celebrate with our S.O., reminder that couples everywhere are apart from one another now, and how hard this separation has been.

But the fact that we can't see each other in person this year should just mean that we make all the more effort! Lockdown has made lots of us get creative in the ways that we show our love, and Valentine's Day shouldn't be any different! With a postal service and preparation on your side, you can get a little Valentine's treat to your bae to let them know that – despite the distance – you're thinking of them.

Check out some of our favourite things you could send to your S.O. to make their day this Valentines!

Conor Merriman's Valentine's Cards (RRP €3.50)

Irish illustrator, Conor Merriman has added a gorgeous range of inclusive Valentine’s cards to his online shop that you can order for your loved one this year. From mid-century inspired tandem bike riding to the glamazons of drag, each card carefully tells a story and celebrates our diverse love landscape.

IsaDora Red Lipstick (RRP €13.95)

A punch of bright colour on the mouth looks modern, confident and stylish, making this the perfect gift for any lady who likes to make a statement. There are lots of rules about undertones and hues when it comes to lipsticks, but we say pick one you like and rock it! Creamy, comfortable, long wearing and fierce, this lipstick is totally kissable!

L'Occitane Rose Calisson Eau deToilette (RRP €52)

Associated with love, romance, passion and femininity, the scent of rose is timeless and a quintessentially Provençal ingredient in the art of fragrance creation. Meet Rose Calisson, a delicious fusion of rose with calisson: a traditional French pastry infused with candied fruit and ground almonds topped with royal icing, making for a floral yet deliciously addictive fragrance.

Top notes of nectarine and mandarin deliver an invigorating burst of citrus, a welcome reminder that spring is on its way and summer is in sight. Creamy, sweet notes of magnolia with a lightly citrus nuance give rise to the heart of the fragrance; accompanied by rosa centifolia, the rose from Provence, and rosa damascena, an ancient herb renowned for its delectably delicate floral fragrance.

Dunnes Valentine's collection (RRP €34.43)

Finding the perfect present for your loved ones this Valentine’s Day at Dunnes Stores is easy. With gifts across grocery, fashion and homeware, from little Valentine’s trinkets to flowers and pyjamas, there’s something special for everyone.

Champneys Calming Ritual Gift (RRP €10.00)

Got an anxious bae? This gift set is ideal for chilling out and de-stressing. Lather up in luxury and sink into a spa bubble with a relaxing bath time trio. Rest and re-energise with spa-inspired ingredients and pioneering wellbeing expertise in every bottle. Formulated with inner peace in mind, each product is designed to help bring you back to your best and transport your senses to a countryside spa.

The Head Plan Journal Pink (RRP €35.00)

The Head Plan Journal offers a guided journaling experience that both avid journal users and those that are new to journaling will really enjoy. Containing over 280 pages, six months of daily pages, 26 weekly goal setting and reflection pages and much more to keep them inspired, motivated, focused and driven to stay on track of their own personal Head Plan to get to where they truly belong. The journal is undated so they can begin anytime!! This is a goal achievers perfect companion that draws focus on goal achieving in six different areas of your life. We are so excited for you to begin!

Estée Lauder Modern Muse Nuit (RRP €62.00)

Drenched in glamour, its captivating magnetism and sensual seduction emulate the luxurious mystery of the night to create an intriguing new statement for the award-winning Modern Muse Collection. Inspired by opulence and intrigue, Modern Muse Nuit explores the deeper, nocturnal, more addictive side of a Modern Muse. Blends of sophisticated floral with creamy woods for an extraordinary scent that is lushly vibrant yet luxuriously warm. Delivering the embodiment of glamour, mystery and compelling sensuality, the innovative “dual-impression” fragrance structure allows women to experience the fragrance through two contrasting accords; bold and seductive Jasmine Absolute and luxurious opulence of Musk & Amber.

'Sending my Love' labour of love eye pillow (RRP €25.00)

To help share the love this Valentine's day this company have handmade a limited edition print for the labour of love eye pillows! So treat your partner and share the love! Filled with soil association certified organic flaxseed & EU certified Bio lavender, the pillow can be used hot (in the microwave for 30 seconds) or cold (in the freezer for a minimum of 30 minutes) and they can help in a number of ways – to aide relaxation, during meditation, for headache or other pain relief.

Jando Shandon Bells Print (RRP €30.00)

Whether it be a shared love of Hook Lighthouse or reminiscing on your summer trips to Cork and wandering past Cobh Cathedral or jumping off the Blackrock diving tower in Galway with the family, JANDO recognise that places matter. Working only with local suppliers and using sustainable materials wherever possible, all prints are available in A4, A3, A2 and A1 and can be sent framed or unframed. Prices range from €30-€300 and for Valentine’s Day only, each beautiful gift box sent will include a free JANDO greeting card of your choosing with a personalised message.

Joules Leaf Me Alone Bath Fizzers Set (RRP €6.00)

The ultimate gift for the gal who loves to relax! Introduce more scent to her soak with beautifully fragranced bath fizzers. This set includes four fizzers, beautifully wrapped in printed paper and presented in a rustic mini egg box. Bring the outside in with this new collection of garden-inspired toiletries. Set to brighten up any bathroom, the stunning hand-drawn prints that can be seen throughout the collection were lovingly created by joules’ in-house print team. They adorn everything from hand wash to bath fizzers and bubble bath to gift sets. And once you’ve stopped admiring the prints, it’s all about the stunning fragrances. Fruity and floral notes dance harmoniously alongside one another, invigorating both the senses and the mind.

Mimi + Martha Kopper Kreations Copper Love Heart ( RRP €45.00)

A clever reuse of old gas copper pipe, this beautiful Copper Heart has been bent by hand into the traditional form of a heart using mostly reclaimed and recycled plumbing pipe and fittings. Joints are soldered and the copper is hand polished to a natural finish that will age and develop character over time.

La Librairie Skin Rose Eau de Toilette 100ml (RRP €30.00)

A floral and oriental smell that will invite her to indulge in the beauty of contrast. Sweet, delicate pear is magically blended with floral rose. The warm richness of amber collides with exotic and sweet jasmine, offering a scent that is full of unexpectedly beautiful. The queen of flowers is the inspiration, reinterpreted with a genuinely carnal and sensual structure.

Irish Heart Pendant Medium (RRP €120.00)

This very personal collection's contemporary pendant combines a textured domed silver disc with a safely sheltered 18 carat gold vermeil heart. Sterling silver and 18 carat gold vermeil on a sterling silver belcher chain, this award-winning jewellery is unique, contemporary and sculpted using traditional skills. Garrett Mallon's master craftsman skills along with his signature style of combining metals and textures have created an audience for his work throughout Ireland and the rest of the world. Irish heritage, culture, mysticism, mythology, nature and beauty are all captured in Garrett’s unique pieces. Whether it is the beauty of an Irish summer’s day or the passion and fire of the Celtic race, Ireland continues to provide Garrett with inspiration for his stunning Irish made Jewellery.

Paco Rabanne Lady Million For Women Eau de Parfum 80ml (RRP €76.99)

Floral woody fresh – A trail of white flowers awakens the skin with fresh notes and exudes an intimate woody warmth. Honey and patchouli makes it dangerously sexy. Diamond-bright because decadence is thrilling, a femme-fatale wears this scent to seduce. Lusting for life and living for the chase. Intense: orange blossom absolute and sambac jasmine. Addictive: entwined, honey and sexy patchouli.

Fab Cow 'Embrace' (RRP €44.95)

Fab Cow is an Irish owned business run by artist Francis Leavey and Bernie Cryan. All their work is created by Fran from their unique art prints to their notebooks. As a business they aim to produce the best quality work they can and get it to their customers as quickly and smoothly as possible.

This powerful one line image captures the beauty of the shared moment. There is a strong sense of connection between the subjects created by line looping around them. The focus of this range is to capture the essence of the subject with the minimal use of line. The one line pieces are, as the name suggests, drawn with a single line, the pen or brush never leaving the paper, creating deceptively simple images. This is a limited edition print from an original work by Francis Leavey.

Rituals The Ritual of Ayurveda Rebalancing Small Gift Set (RRP €20.99)

This wonderful gift pack is the perfect present for treating her! It includes a foaming shower gel, nourishing shampoo, balancing body cream and dry body & hair oil. Achieve inner harmony with these soothing and aromatic products based on Indian Rose and Sweet Almond Oil.

Esker Fields Gift Set

This gorgeous high quality aromatherapy skincare gift set is full of handmade products, made using natural ingredients and all the products are scented using pure essential oils. The oils are specifically chosen for their therapeutic properties. All their products are handmade in small batches to ensure freshness.The products are inspired by nature and handmade with love and are source organically. The products are made to nurture and soothe and improve the appearance of the skin, nails and hair. Essential oils with their anti-inflammatory, astringent properties help restore the skin to its natural beauty, helps delay the signs of ageing and helps soothe the skin. While the aromatic aromas of essential oils will help reduce stress and anxiety, it also promotes a sense of relaxation and can even aid sleep. In short, Esker Fields products can help make you feel good and feel comfortable in your own skin.

Sanctuary Spa luxury bath float (RRP €11.25)

Fill your tub with decadent clouds of fluffy bubbles. This luxurious infusion of baobab, vitamin E & freesia flowers, together with a sensuous oriental fragrance create the perfect skin-softening soak. Pour generously under warm running water, sink in & enjoy.

M&S From Truffles with Love (RRP €15.00)

Need a gift to spoil the chocolate lover in your life? This gorgeous chocolate collection and beautifully crafted chocolate gift box is sure to keep them sweet! Filled with decadent chocolate truffles, it is sure to delight this Valentine's Day.

Ted Baker Harmony Jewels Gift Set (RRP €16.50)

Bestow a present of regal proportions with Harmony Jewels. Packed with bath-time treats including Peony Spritz Body Wash, Body Souffle and a moisturising sheet mask. Complete with a bespoke Ted Baker Floral Bliss candle, Body Spray and Bubble bath blended with juicy notes of green apple and delicate water lily florals with a touch of sandalwood for a delicious finish.

Lucy Nagle The Pocket in Rosebud & Blushing (RRP €265.00)

Give them a little cosy luxury this Valentine's in this stunning and soft 100% cashmere designer jumper. If she likes her cashmere sweaters relaxed and slouchy, then this is the one for her. It's a super-soft, lightweight cashmere sweater with a perfectly placed pocket that works with everything in her wardrobe – dress it up or dress it down, whatever way she wears it, she will LIVE in this one.

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle – Fresh Cut Roses (RRP €30.00)

The traditional design of the classic jar candle reflects a warm, relaxed sense of style that's always at home. Convenient and easy to use, the large jar candle provides 110 to 150 hours of true fragrance enjoyment. Made with the finest ingredients, including natural fragrance extracts. Jar candles should burn 1 hour for every 25mm diameter, to ensure a clean and even burn and a little scented romance.

Joe Brown Eye Mask (RRP €6.00)

Go to sleep in style, which this fabulous eye mask. Give them the gift of a good night's sleep, with this luxury eye mask to snuggle in with. Let them get those Zzzs in and stock up on beauty sleep!

YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum (RRP €80.00)

The original Eau de Parfum. Addictive and energising, with a captivating floral gourmand scent, twisted with an overdose of black coffee, for a shot of adrenaline. Energy and sensuality are coupled with that unique YSL edge. The signature black coffee accord is paired with sensual vanilla, enriched by the softness of white flowers and orange blossom, against a base of patchouli and comforting white musk. A daring contrast of light and dark, for a women’s fragrance that bewitches with its trail.

Love Your Skin Floral Toner (RRP €15.20)

This gorgeously scented hydrating toner treats dry skin by delicately softening dry spots, actively fighting acne, blemishes and inflammation. Combatting age spots and pigmentation, the balanced PH maintains skin’s acid mantle with a balancing aroma. Add a little self care into their Valentine's Day.

Hugo Boss BOSS The Scent For Her Eau de Parfum (RRP €82.00)

BOSS The Scent for Her is designed to elicit a hidden seductive power that envelops the woman who wears it with a captivating allure. BOSS The Scent for Her features an irresistibly potent combination of ingredients. Attraction: Honeyed peach and freesia top notes meet in an exquisite, head-turning combination, making him want to discover more.

As they get closer, warm and sophisticated heart notes of the oriental flower osmanthus start to reveal themselves and a hidden power beneath. The initially light, delicate allure evolves into a darker, heady quality, driving the innately seductive power of the scent. Addiction: Locked in and powerless to resist, the perfume unleashes an irresistible base note of roasted cocoa that offers an addictive boost

Winelab 'Our Moment' Giftbox (RRP €90.00)

Winelab, the nation’s most disruptive drinks company, knows that it’s not easy to be a hopeless romantic in a global pandemic and so they have launched a limited edition Valentine’s gift box this love season that’s sure to woo and wow in equal measure. A leading Irish supplier of small-batch wines and top quality fizz, Winelab has created the ‘Our Moment’ box which includes a choice between one bottle of Rosé Champagne or three of their outstanding wines alongside some delicious Butler’s Chocolates, a bouquet of 10 roses and a Valentine’s card from Irish printmakers JANDO for just €90.

Jo Malone Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense (RRP €150.00)

From poppies in the golden fields of England to the wild steppes of Asia, home of the great scarlet poppy. This ravishing scent has been inspired by its extravagant blooms, and amplified by velvety iris. Barley and tonka bean add a double hit of sweet decadence while a burst of succulent fig draws us into this opulent and moreish fragrance.

Thalgo Energising Eye Gel (RRP €38.00)

This luxe product provides an "ice cube"-effect roll-on to erase signs of tiredness, dark circles, and puffiness in a single step for an instantly fresher eye area. Day after day, wrinkles and fine lines are reduced and the radiance of the eye area is revived. The unique roller ball tones and promotes oxygenation of the eye contour area to reduce puffiness and dark circles. This product can be stored in the fridge for extra cooling effect! Suitable for all skin types.