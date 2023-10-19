Les Mis star Samantha Barks welcomes first child & shares name

Samantha Barks is now a mum!

The musical theatre star has announced that she has welcomed her first child, alongside her husband Alex Michael Stoll.

Samantha, who is best known for her roles in the movie Les Misérables and the West End’s Frozen The Musical, is now a mum to a beautiful baby boy.

The 33-year-old took to social media earlier today to confirm the joyful news.

On her Instagram account, Samantha posted a beautiful black-and-white snap of Alex holding their son’s hand.

In the caption of her post, the actress and singer also decided to reveal the name that the couple have chosen for their newborn.

“Welcome Rafael Richard Barks-Stoll, born on 16th October. My heart could burst with happiness,” she gushed sweetly.

Many famous faces have since taken to the comments section of Samantha’s post to congratulate her on her little arrival.

“Wow! Amazing!!! Congratulations my darling,” replied comedian Alan Carr, who will be featuring alongside Samantha on ITV’s new talent show, Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream.

“Congratulations,” wrote Heartstopper actor Joe Locke, alongside several heart emojis.

“Yay! So happy for you xx,” added beauty influencer Tanya Burr.

Samantha and Alex surprised their fans by announcing their pregnancy just two months ago. On August 1, the expectant parents posted an adorable video of their hands – and their dog Ivy’s paws – slowly revealing a sonogram.

“@missivybarks is being promoted,” Samantha joked in her caption at the time, referring to her pooch.

Throughout her pregnancy, Samantha continued to perform five days a week as Elsa in London’s production of Frozen The Musical. The talented star exited the show for her maternity leave on August 11, less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy to the world.

“Performing as Elsa to 8 months pregnant has been one of the greatest joys of my life and I am so grateful to @frozenlondon for making it possible,” she wrote at the time, adding: “I can’t wait to return to Arendelle in the new year!”