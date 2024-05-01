Les Mis’ Carrie Hope Fletcher shares candid motherhood insight

Carrie Hope Fletcher has been opening up about being a mum.

The Les Misérables musical actress welcomed her first child, a daughter named Mabel, into the world in March with her Hamilton actor husband Joel Montague.

As she settles into life with a newborn, Carrie has been opening up about her motherhood journey so far and spoke about the ‘empowering and humbling’ experience.

Admitting that she ‘didn’t know if she would be able to make the sacrifices needed for motherhood’, the 31-year-old answered some questions during a Q&A for her 601K Instagram followers on her Stories.

One fan asked Carrie, “Has motherhood empowered you as a woman? If so how has it?”.

The stage star replied by explaining, “I feel like the first two weeks of motherhood broke me so I could put myself back together as a stronger and more empowered and humbled version of myself”.

“I feel like I have more patience and understanding than ever and yet I'm also not willing to tolerate anything that doesn't serve the family”.

“I knew motherhood was something I wanted but l didn't know if I was capable of the reality of it. I didn't know if I was too selfish and whether I would be able to make the sacrifices needed for motherhood”.

Carrie went on to say, “I always thought I was just gonna have to settle for being everyone's weird auntie. And now I couldn't be more delighted that Mabel is my centre of gravity and I don't know why I thought I wasn't capable of playing this role. It's the greatest thing I've ever done and I'm so excited for what's to come”.

Fletcher was also asked about the ‘most unexpected joyful thing’ about becoming a mum, to which she responded by revealing, “When I go to get her out of the cot every morning, she smiles at me. Every morning without fail I say "Hello muffin!" And she smiles up at me like she is the happiest little girl just because I said hello”.

“And it's the best feeling in the universe. I won't get over it. My heart bursts into a million pieces every single time. I will do absolutely anything just to make that girl smile but right now, all it takes is saying hello and that is so special”.