Len Goodman announces he is retiring from Dancing With The Stars

Professional dancer Len Goodman has announced he is retiring from judging Dancing With The Stars.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge has been head judge of Dancing With The Stars for over 15 years since the show started in the US.

Revealing the surprising news on Monday night’s episode, Len explained, “Whilst we’re all getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it will also be with a touch of sadness, as this will be my last season judging on Dancing With The Stars”.

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show”.

As the audience rose to their feet to give Len a standing ovation he added the sweet reason why he is leaving. “But I have decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain”.

“I cannot thank you enough, the Dancing With The Stars family, it’s been such a wonderful experience for me and I’m looking forward so much to next week’s finale, I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant”.

The official Dancing With The Stars Instagram page shared the clip of the 78-year-old announcing his retirement with the caption, “Giving the biggest thank you to Len Goodman for being a part of our #DTWS family for so many years! Wishing him nothing but the best as we celebrate his last season before retirement!”.

Many familiar Dancing With The Stars faces headed to the comments to thank Len for his hard work over the years and wish him well for the future.

Pasha Pashkov wrote, “I remember being judged by Len in Blackpool, England when I was a youth dancer and DWTS has not even existed yet! You’re a LEGEND”.

“Dear Len, enjoy more of your time with your grandkids and take care of yourself. You’re appreciated, loved, admired and respected. Thank you for your wit, humour and professionalism”, penned Anna Trebunskaya.

Cheryl Burke added, “You have been a huge part of the reason why ballroom dancing has continued to entertain millions of people at home who gather around their tv screens every week”.