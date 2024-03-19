Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares huge announcement about new music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a huge announcement about her new music.

The former Little Mix band member embarked on her solo career last year after releasing her hits Don’t Say Love and My Love.

Leigh-Anne had previously hinted that her debut solo album would be released this year.

Now, the 32-year-old has confirmed she’s been recording songs for the record as well as working on a separate project.

Announcing that her first new song of 2024 will be released next week, Pinnock explained that she will be sharing a collection of songs ahead of her album.

Leigh-Anne took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news to her 10.2M followers alongside snaps of her in the recording studio and a video of her teasing a new song.

She captioned the post, “I’ve been writing & recording so much working on my album but while making it, I’ve made a collection of songs that fit together in their own world”.

“The first song is coming next week and then I’ll be sharing more new music in the following weeks”.

“Sh*t’s about to get very real…”, she signed off while adding a green heart and clover emoji and penning, “#NHF”.

Leigh-Anne also shared the post to her Instagram Stories and said, “#LegionSeason is coming”, referencing the name she calls her fans.

Many of the singer’s fans headed to the comments to share their excitement over the news and flooded the mum-of-two with supportive messages.

One fan wrote, “So so proud of you Leigh! You have worked so incredibly hard and I can’t wait to get you up the charts!! IM FLABBERGASTED”.

“A lil EP is so fitting, can’t wait to hear the rest and so proud of you on your little journey!!! Legend”, penned a second.

A third fan added, “Ahhh I’m so excited I can’t wait for more music from you!!”.

Many fans were also questioning what the “#NHF” meant in Leigh-Anne’s Instagram caption, with some guessing, “No Hard Feelings”, while other fans predicted, “Not Her Fault”.