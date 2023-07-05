Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives behind-the-scenes look at new music video

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her first solo music video for her catchy single Don’t Say Love.

The video for Don’t Say Love was released a fortnight ago and now Leigh-Anne is sharing a glimpse of how the video was created and where the ideas came from.

Posting footage to her YouTube channel, the 31-year-old revealed the video was filmed over three days in Turkey.

While waiting to jet off, Leigh-Anne admitted, “It feels pretty surreal. I’m excited. It’s going to be a long three days, can’t wait”.

After touching down in Turkey, the video shows clips of her and her dancers practising their moves in a dance studio and her getting her hair and make-up done before heading to shoot.

Revealing the meaning behind the song and the vision she had for the music video, Pinnock explained, “When I think of Don’t Say Love, I think of this idea of wanting to be loved wholeheartedly. I apply it to the experience I’ve had in my career”.

“For quite a few years of feeling overlooked or invisible, there’s this incredible hair sculpture that Dionne’s made and it has a heart on the mouth to symbolise Don’t Say Love, but also to symbolise like the feeling of being silenced and not heard”.

Speaking about the jaw-dropping moment of her diving into the water, Leigh-Anne revealed she only learned how to dive last year but it was important as, “It’s to symbolise rebirth and this cleanse and the feeling of ‘You know what, I’m letting this go, I’m letting that feeling go, I’m letting that pain go’”.

During day two of shooting, the former Little Mix band member admitted filming her video ‘was like a movie’, while on day three showed the singer practising the scene of her ‘jumping off a building’ while secured in a harness.

After filming until 3am on the last day, it was a wrap on set and Leigh-Anne exclaimed that she ‘couldn't wait to see the magic’ of the music video.

Now that it's been released, we think the long days of filming were definitely worth it and the video is already a huge success after receiving 2.8M views on YouTube.

