Leaving and Junior Cert exams will go ahead, Taoiseach says

The Taoiseach has stressed that the Leaving and Junior Cert exams will go ahead this year. He stated that plans are currently being put in place to allow the examinations to go forward.

He said that Minister for Education Joe McHugh and the State Examinations Commission are working hard on plans for exam year students.

He added that Minister McHugh is determined to find a way “by hook or by crook” for the students to take the exams.

Varadkar stressed that the last thing they want is for the State examinations to be cancelled and for students “to lose a year or half a year” of their lives.

Oral examinations have been cancelled and students have been given full marks in lieu of this. The Department of Education also extended the deadline for practical and coursework for sixth year students to May 15.

Do you think the exams should go ahead?