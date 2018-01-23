Learning your cúpla focal just got easier with the launch of Irish 101

Dublin City University are about to launch an innovative new course aimed at those who want to improve their Irish language skills.

'Irish 101' promises to make it easier for people to learn our country's native tongue.

The open online course will focus on technology and interaction, with course directors ensuring prospective students that in infamous Peig (*shudders*) is no where to be found on the syllabus.

DCU has linked with @FutureLearn to offer the first Irish language MOOC, Fáilte ar Líne, which provides a first step in learning the Irish language and about Irish culture from any location in the world. @FiontarGaeilge @NIDL — DCU (@DublinCityUni) January 23, 2018

Dr Mairead Nic Giolla Mhicil from Dublin City University says the course is aimed at those who haven't learned Irish in a long time and are interested in refreshing their skills, as well as those who are living abroad and the new Irish.

"We are launching ’Irish 101’ which is one of the first open online courses for the Irish language on the feature learn platform," she said.

"We are trying to use technology to liven the language and there are so many ways you can make it more interactive."

Dochreidte! 44 tír páirteach le #TrasnaNadTonnta go dtí seo!

Amazing! 44 countries have now tweeted as Gaeilge since we started today

Fáilte roimh

An féidir linn 50 tír a bhaint amach? Can we reach 50 by midnight? #Gaeilge2018 pic.twitter.com/FLNj28UatJ — Trasna na dTonnta (@Trasna18) January 22, 2018

The launch coincides with the 2018 Bliain na Gaeilge programme – a celebration marking the 125th anniversary of the revival of the Irish language.

Learners and fluent speakers are encouraged to tweet a cúplafocal as Gaeilge and use the hastags #TrasnaNadTonnta and #Gaeilge2018 as part of the celebrations.