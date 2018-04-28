Leanne Woodfull encourages Irish bloggers to promote voting

Leanne Woodfull has been arguably Ireland's most vocal influencer when it comes to the referendum to repeal the 8th amendment.

The blogger, who began her website Thunder and Threads in 2009, has called out other influencers on a number of occasions for refusing to touch on the subject.

In a recent Instagram story, Leanne once again drew attention to the issue, saying:

Instagram / Leanne Woodfull

'History is being made as we speak. The information is out there.'

'There's absolutely 0 excuse to not acknowledge Repeal the 8th or to encourage people to go out and vote – except, if you prioritise ego, money and following. '

'Inform them. Be on the right side of history. One month left. Use your voice.'

A post shared by Leanne Woodfull (@leannewoodfull) on Apr 25, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

Leanne has spoken at length regarding her feelings about Irish influencers not promoting political change on their platforms.

Her encouragement has often been met with a mix of approval and disapproval – with some feeling that bloggers should not be forced to put their name to a side of the debate if they don't wish to.

'The silence from my peers in the blogging and social media world confuses and upsets me daily,' she penned previously, in an open letter to Irish bloggers published on her website.

A post shared by Leanne Woodfull (@leannewoodfull) on Apr 26, 2018 at 2:15pm PDT

'We have each worked hard on and attracted influential online platforms, that people venture to to hear our words, thoughts and recommendations.'

'Somehow, human rights and tragedy don't fit into those platforms though for the majority – despite the influence to help and educate at hand.'

'Today's youth look at bloggers and social media influencers quicker than they do television celebrities or pop stars. We have a bigger clout at our disposal, yet it goes to waste. Every single day.'

'I have no respect for your silence.'