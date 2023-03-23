SHEmazing!
Lea Michelle asks fans for support as her son is taken to hospital

Lea Michelle has issued a call of love and support for her family.

The former Glee star is a mum-of-one to her two-year-old son, named Ever Leo.

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, the 36-year-old decided to share a worrying piece of news with her 7.9M followers.

She announced that she would not be taking part in that day’s performances of Broadway musical Funny Girl. Lea is currently assigned to the lead role of Fanny Brice. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upon announcing her absence, Lea then explained the reason for her unavailability.

“I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today,” the singer and actress wrote.

“We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for,” she detailed further. Alongside her penned message, Lea included a bittersweet snap of her hand resting on top of her son’s, as he lies in a hospital bed next to a teddy bear.

“I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength,” the star concluded in her caption.

As a result of her son’s ongoing health concerns, Lea ended up missing the matinee and evening performances of Funny Girl yesterday. Julie Benko will take over the role of Fanny Brice in her absence, and fans are hoping that toddler Ever Leo’s health will soon improve.

Lea, who is best known for playing Rachel Berry on hit TV show Glee from 2009 until 2015, has been married to her husband Zandy Reich since March 2019. The couple dated for two years before tying the knot. 

Nine months after saying ‘I do’, Lea unexpectedly discovered that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The star later detailed that she and Zandy had been struggling to conceive and had decided to put their trying efforts on hold before Lea fell pregnant.

The pair subsequently welcomed son Ever Leo into the world in August 2020. 

We’re sending the family-of-three our well-wishes.

