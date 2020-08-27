Lea Michele shares photo of newborn son and reveals his name

Lea Michele has shared the first photo of her baby boy and our hearts can't quite cope with just how adorable it is. The new mum welcomed a son into the world on August 20 and has finally given fans a glimpse at her darling boy.

She posted a photo of her and husband Zandy holding their son's tiny foot. She captioned the beautiful black and white snap, "ForEver grateful for this true blessing."

The new parents have reportedly called their baby boy Ever Leo, a charming name for their August baby.

According to NameBerry, the name Ever means always and eternity.

Baby Ever is the Glee star's first child with husband and businessman Zandy Reich. According to People, the couple, who married last summer, have always wanted to be parents.

Speaking of their new arrival, a source told US Weekly: “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful. He’s been an easy baby so far."

We adore the sweet moniker the actress picked for her little boy!