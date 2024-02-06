Lawlor’s of Naas unveil exclusive Spring getaway packages

Located in the centre of Naas, awarded the Purple Flag for high quality entertainment, food and nightlife, Lawlor’s offers the ideal base for your spring break.

Naas renowned for its independent boutiques and prime shopping destinations, is only 20 minutes from Kildare Village, the Irish National Stud & Japanese Gardens, Castletown House, Russborough House and the Curragh Plains.

Lawlor’s, a four star hotel, invites you to experience the best of the region with four bespoke spring packages designed to cater to your every need.

Step into Spring with Lawlor’s

Escape to four-star Lawlor’s of Naas and plan your spring getaway in Ireland’s Ancient East. Our independently owned town-centre hotel is the perfect base to explore the region with on-site car parking as well as public transport links for train and bus.

From €249 for two people sharing, your package includes:

One night stay with full Irish & continental breakfast

A delicious two course evening meal for two people in The Bistro @ Lawlor's

Complimentary High-Speed Wi-Fi

Complimentary parking for hotel guests

VIP shopping discount cards for hotel guests visiting Kildare Village

Exclusive 10% discount at partner boutiques in Naas town

Love is in the Air – Your Valentine’s Getaway

From €219 based on two people sharing, treat your loved with an overnight stay and dinner in Lawlor’s of Naas this Valentine’s Day. Ideal located, there is much to see and do nearby: take a leisurely cruise, enjoy a romantic walk or cycle along the Grand Canal, take in a show at the Moat Theatre, shop for Valentine’s gifts at Kildare Village, Newbridge Silverware or the local boutiques on our doorstep or go head-to-head at Mondello Park race track with a driving experience.

We take care of the little things, while you concentrate on romance. Enhance your romantic getaway with personalised selections from our menu:

Late check out until 2pm

A bottle of chilled Prosecco for you to enjoy

Lily O’Brien chocolates

Bouquet of seasonal flowers in your room on arrival

Sparkling Afternoon Tea (Saturday & Sunday)

Your package includes:

One night stay with full Irish & continental breakfast

A delicious 2-course evening meal for 2 people in The Bistro @ Lawlor's

Young at Heart

Indulge in timeless luxury this this spring at Lawlor's of Naas. Whether you're reliving old memories or enjoying new ones, this exclusive package for over 55s is the ideal escape for quality time and exploring the region.

This package includes discounted admission to the Irish National Stud and Gardens, their new Irish Racecourse Experience ensures a fantastic day out.

If racing isn’t your cup of tea, then why not visit the Newbridge Silverware Visitor Centre; a highly recommended attraction on the tourist trail of Ireland's Ancient East. The Visitor Centre houses the complete range of Newbridge Silverware products and some exclusive collections. It incorporates the famous free to enter Museum of Style Icons and the unique guided Factory Tour.

From €414 for two people sharing, your package includes:

Two night stay with full Irish & continental breakfast each morning

A delicious 2-course evening meal for 2 people in The Bistro @ Lawlor's

A scone served with tea/coffee per guest

Discounts at local attractions including; Russborough House, The Irish National Stud & Japanese Gardens, Newbridge Silverware, plus more!

A regular shuttle bus service to Sallins train station with connections by train to give guests the freedom to explore further

Race into Naas!

Combine world class racing at Naas Racecourse with a stylish stay at Lawlor’s of Naas. Enjoy a thrilling day of racing with VIP shopping discounts and an exclusive 10% discount in partner boutiques in Naas town.

From €139 for two adults sharing, this package includes:

1 night stay with full Irish and continental breakfast

Tickets for Naas Racecourse

Complimentary bedroom upgrade (subject to availability at booking stage)

Lawlor’s of Naas always has the ideal backdrop to craft lasting memories with your loved ones at Vi’s Restaurant with lunch and dinner offerings promising a sensory feast from the moment you step into the beautifully adorned dining venue. Whether it’s a lunch with colleagues, or friends enjoying a celebratory dinner, indulge in an array of both classic and contemporary dishes.

Vi’s Restaurant is open for dinner Friday and Saturday and lunch on Sunday.

Savour the opulent indulgence of Afternoon Tea at The Lobby in Lawlor's, where luxury seamlessly blends with comfort, creating the perfect setting for unforgettable moments with friends.

Immerse yourself in our carefully crafted Afternoon Tea menu, featuring a delightful array of sweet and savoury delights. From freshly baked scones paired with our signature Lawlor's fruit jam to an assortment of delectable sandwiches and exquisite sweets, our Afternoon Tea is the perfect accompaniment to time with friends. Elevate your experience by choosing the "Tipsy Tea" option, featuring refreshing Prosecco.

Exclusive to Saturdays and Sundays from 1 pm to 3 pm, Afternoon Tea in The Lobby invites you to enjoy a leisurely afternoon nestled by the fireplace. Reservations should be made 24 hours in advance, email dining@lawlors.ie.

Visit www.lawlors.ie now to book.