Lawlors Hotel in Kildare is an ideal retreat for a girls’ getaway or a romantic escape for couples

Nestled in the heart of Naas, Lawlors Hotel stands as an inviting haven, offering a perfect escape for those seeking a girls' or couples' break away from the routine of daily life. This establishment, renowned for its impeccable hospitality, combines the charm of a historic town with the modern comforts of a luxurious retreat. Here’s what we love about the hotel.

Ambiance and Accommodation:

Lawlors Hotel boasts an ambiance that seamlessly blends sophistication and comfort. The moment you step into the hotel, you're greeted by an atmosphere of warmth and elegance. The tastefully appointed rooms cater to various preferences, ensuring a stay that is both luxurious and comfortable. The accommodation options range from cosy rooms for an intimate getaway to more spacious suites for those desiring additional space and opulence.

Vi's Restaurant, within the hotel, stands out as a culinary gem. Famed for its iconic round bar, it provides a perfect setting for a memorable dining experience. The restaurant's menu showcases a commitment to quality, featuring a delightful fusion of local and international flavours. Whether you're indulging in a leisurely breakfast or savouring a two-course dinner, Vi's Restaurant offers a gastronomic journey within the confines of the hotel.

Location and Accessibility:

Strategically located in Naas, Lawlors Hotel is a stone's throw away from Dublin, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a break away from the bustling city life. Its proximity to the capital provides guests with the option to explore Dublin's cultural attractions, shopping districts, and vibrant nightlife, all within a short journey.

Lawlors Hotel is easily accessible from the West and South of Ireland, making it a convenient choice for travellers seeking a central location. The accessibility factor ensures that guests can seamlessly reach the hotel, setting the stage for a stress-free and enjoyable break.

Entertainment and Relaxation:

The hotel offers a variety of entertainment options to enhance the breakaway experience. For music enthusiasts, the main bar, aptly named "The Lounge," transforms into a lively venue with live music every Saturday and Sunday from 10 pm to 12 am. It's the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere after a day of exploration.

For those seeking a cultural and luxurious experience, Lawlors Hotel frequently hosts exclusive events, such as tribute concerts. These events add an extra layer of entertainment to the stay, creating lasting memories for guests.

Local Experiences:

Lawlors Hotel is not only a refuge of comfort but also serves as a gateway to local experiences. Located in the charming town of Naas, guests can explore the historic sites, boutique shops, and delightful cafes that define the local culture.

Additionally, the hotel's proximity to Kildare Village provides an opportunity for indulgent retail therapy, with the added benefit of exclusive discounts. Two current special offers might be of interest for a short break away.

Stay in Style, Rock in Rhythm

Indulge in an EXCLUSIVE OFFER at Lawlor's of Naas, where entertainment meets hospitality in a seamless blend of experiences. Your package includes a one-night stay for two with a full Irish and continental breakfast, ensuring a delightful start to your day. Before the show, relish a pre-show two-course dinner served between 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Vi's Restaurant, renowned for its iconic bar. Immerse yourself in the live music scene with two concert tickets, and after the show, join the lively after-party in the main bar.

Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and parking add to the convenience of your stay. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity, valid on selected event dates featuring performances like the Tina Turner Tribute, Qween, Robert Mizzel, Stephen Pride, and the Elvis Tribute. Experience the perfect blend of entertainment and hospitality at Lawlor's of Naas – book your package now!

Weekend Break – Dinner in Vi's, Bed & Breakfast

Indulge in a rejuvenating getaway with a one-night stay package that combines relaxation, dining, and exclusive perks. Your escape includes a stay in luxurious accommodation with a full Irish and continental breakfast to kickstart your day. Savour a delightful two-course dinner for two at Vi's Restaurant, known for its iconic round bar, creating the perfect dining experience. Enjoy added comfort with a complimentary bedroom upgrade (subject to availability at the booking stage) and stay connected with complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. Parking is hassle-free for hotel guests. Plus, make the most of your break with a 10% discount at Kildare Village and partner boutiques in charming Naas town. Take a break, unwind, and immerse yourself in the pleasures of a relaxing night away.

Lawlors Hotel in Naas stands as a prime destination for a girls' or couples' break away. The impeccable ambiance, strategic location, diverse accommodation options, and enticing dining experiences make it a go-to choice for those seeking a perfect blend of relaxation, entertainment, and cultural exploration. Book your escape at Lawlors Hotel and immerse yourself in the luxury and charm that this establishment has to offer.

Visit www.lawlors.ie to book now.