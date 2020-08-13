Lauryn Goodman has finally revealed the name of her baby boy. The model welcomed her son into the world four months ago but couldn’t settle on a moniker for her little one, until now.

The 29-year-old decided to call him Junior.

She announced her son’s name by sharing an adorable photo of her cuddling her baby boy on Instagram. She wrote, “Meet Junior,” alongside the image.

She added: "My life feels so complete with junior I’m just so happy. Being a mum is the best. Thank you for all your support."

Junior is Lauryn’s first child. She gave birth to her baby boy in April.

Footballer Kyle Walker is the father of her son, but he is no longer dating Lauryn. The sportsman is engaged to Annie Kilner.