Lauren Goodger hosts charity walk in honour of late daughter

Lauren Goodger has shared an emotional tribute online as she marks the day of the charity walk she has organised in memory of her late daughter Lorena.

The former The Only Way is Essex star tragically lost her baby girl in July of this year following complications after her birth.

Today, Lauren took to Instagram to share a photo of a lit candle with an angel standing over it and an extract of a poem to her 1M followers.

The touching poem reads, “An Angel in the book of life wrote down my baby’s birth and whispered as she closed the book ‘too beautiful for Earth’”.

The 36-year-old captioned the post, “Today Mummy is taking you on a walk with your sister thinking of you and all the other parent's today who have lost a baby, with every step we grow stronger together #babyloss #heartache #babygirl”.

Lauren’s comments were flooded with messages of support from her fans and followers.

One follower wrote, “Sending huge hugs and love to you all Lauren”, while a second said, “Such a wonderful thing you’re doing for your baby girl”.

“Huge love and strength sending your way Lauren xxx”, penned a third fan. A fourth added, “Good luck today hun, you can do this”.

The former reality TV star had originally organised the charity walk to take place in October but had to postpone it to today due to her and her one-year-old daughter Larose being ill.

She explained on social media, “Lorena’s walk had to be postponed due to her big sister Larose and myself falling poorly with tonsillitis. Delighted to share we have a new walk date for the beginning of December”.

“I will be walking in Lorena's memory for the Lullaby Trust and invite you to support me at a time of year when we hold our loved ones that little bit closer in remembering our babies, the angel children we have lost in lighting up a life, with a shining star leading my way, we remember”.