Laura Whitmore shows off her growing bump in first pregnancy pics

Celebrity Juice presenter, Laura Whitmore took us all by surprise yesterday, when she revealed that she and Iain Stirling were expecting their first child together.

The mum-to-be has now shared her first baby bump photos in quite an unusual and edgy photoshoot. “I’ve spent almost 6 months hiding or being conscious of my body (well to be honest I’ve spent over 30 years doing this),” the 35-year-old confessed on Instagram today, adding, “But in particular as my body changed I have felt very protective of my baby bump.”

“I’ve seen all sorts of comments ‘oh Laura’s had a boob job’ ‘her legs are too skinny’ ‘has she put on weight? ‘ ‘she needs to eat more cake!’” Laura wrote, before going on to thank the team at Hunger Magazine for allowing her to talk about her pregnancy on her terms.

In the interview with Hunger Magazine, Laura can’t seem to believe the news herself, saying, “It’s really surreal. It’s mad.”

Recalling those early days in her pregnancy, Laura says, “I found the first three months really hard because I was very sick and nauseous. There were a few times on live radio where I actually got physically sick during the show.”

“I had one guest in the studio and to this day she still doesn’t know that I’m pregnant, and I think she just thought I was hungover. I had to run out of the studio and she had to ask herself her own question live on air because I had disappeared!”

instagram.com/thewhitmore

“I can’t even describe it because every week is so different. And just trying to do everything! I’m someone who doesn’t like to stop so work has been busy. We were filming Celeb Juice in the studio. When we film that show, it’s such a show that feels like a night out. Everyone is drinking around me. I’ve filmed a whole season of Celeb Juice sober, and nobody knew!” she exclaims.

Reflecting upon the thought that everything happens for a reason, Laura then goes on to say, “As soon as you try to control things, in some ways that is out of your hands. I feel very lucky and blessed. As a timing thing, it probably wasn’t something that we thought about, it was a nice surprise.”

instagram.com/hungermagazine

“So I’m due at the beginning of next year and I think things just fall into place,” she reveals, adding, “Winter Love Island was never going to be able to happen in Cape Town next year because of COVID-19, Iain [Stirling’s] tour was postponed, he was supposed to be away the whole year, and now everything has been moved back until after March.”

“We couldn’t have planned that. So we’re going to be at home a lot more for this particular time. Even the radio show that I do every week, and now I’m doing it at home. I can wear my slippers which is great!”