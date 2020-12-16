Laura Whitmore is expecting her first child with Iain Stirling

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling are expecting their first baby, and we couldn’t be happier for the pair.

Laura announced the wonderful news on her Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon, after it had been widely reported that morning that the 35-year-old had gotten married at a secret ceremony in Dublin last month.

Revealing her pregnancy, Laura started by saying, “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.”

“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021,” she lovingly wrote.

“It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning. I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought.”

“In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!,” she revealed, adding, “We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life.”

Alongside her announcement, Laura shared a sweet image of a tiny baby grow with the words “Sweet Child O’ Mine, Coming 2021,” emblazoned across it.

Congratulations Laura and Iain — what an exciting adventure!