Laura Whitmore marries Iain Stirling at secret Dublin wedding

It seems congratulations might be in order for Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, who reportedly married Scottish comedian Iain Stirling, in a secret ceremony in Dublin last month.

According to a marriage certificate obtained by The Sun, the couple said ‘I do’ in a humanist ceremony in Dublin’s City Hall on November 11. Since the Republic of Ireland was in a Level 5 stage of lockdown, Laura and Iain were only able to have 25 people attend their wedding.

The publication also states that the documents list Laura’s half-brother Adam McIvor and Iain’s sister Kirsten Stirling as witnesses on the day.

“Iain and Laura are so in love, they really wanted to get married as soon as possible,” an inside source revealed to The Sun, adding, “Despite circumstances not being ideal, it was such a romantic day.”

While Laura and Iain have yet to confirm or deny their nuptials, Iain was seen wearing a wedding band on his ring finger while appearing on Loose Women, just one week after the pair were said to have tied the knot.

Iain and Laura started seeing each other in 2016, and confirmed their relationship a year later. It has been widely reported and suspected that Iain popped the question in South Africa earlier this year, after Laura finished filming the winter Love Island series in February.