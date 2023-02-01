Laura Whitmore breaks silence on her new ITV presenting gig

Laura Whitmore has got a new gig!

It was announced earlier today that the former Love Island host will soon be presenting a brand new show.

ITV producers confirmed that Laura will be fronting the network’s new Sunday morning lifestyle show, the title of which has yet to be revealed.

According to ITV, “the series will debut in Spring of this year, with each show featuring a compelling combination of celebrity guests, topical chats and surprise features.”

At the time of its initial announcement earlier today, Laura did not share anything official about her new role. However, the 37-year-old presenter has since decided to break her silence!

“So excited to share this! My own chat show on ITV. Ah sure go on so!!!”, she teased on her Instagram stories, re-sharing ITV’s press release.

In the comments section of her post, Laura has received many hearty well-wishes after landing such an incredible job.

“congratulations!!”, replied 2022 Love Island finalist Tasha Ghouri, alongside several heart emojis.

“Congratulations gorgeous girl”, replied former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison.

“Buzzing for you beautiful girl,” added former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley. “So deserved!!! Can’t wait to watch xxxx”.

Laura’s husband Iain Stirling, who is the voice narrator for Love Island, also showed his pride by simply commenting, “YESSSSS”.

Laura has been having an extremely successful career run since deciding to depart from her role as Love Island presenter in August of last year.

She recently finished up a four-month-long stint on the West End, playing the role of Jenny in the thrilling play 2:22: A Ghost Story.

The mum-of-one is also currently filming her very own investigative documentary series, titled Laura Whitmore Investigates. The series is due to launch on ITV later this year.

We’re glad to see that Laura is staying booked and busy!