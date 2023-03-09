Laura Anderson honours fellow ‘single mums’ in new bumpdate

Laura Anderson has shared some new bump snaps!

The former Love Island star announced last month that she is expecting her first child, and that she is planning to co-parent her firstborn with ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy.

Laura took to Instagram last night in celebration of International Women’s Day. In doing so, the 33-year-old decided to reveal a number of stunning ‘bumpdates’.

The sweet snaps showcase Laura posing with her growing baby bump whilst wearing some silky pyjamas, as her Pomeranian dog Buddy protectively watches over her.

In the caption of her post, the reality star chose to pay tribute to other expectant single mums, and those who are already raising children on their own.

“Happy International Women’s Day to all the single mums out there, the pregnant woman doing this alone, the little girls still unsure of who they are (you have time) the boss bit@hes, the survivors, anyone that feels like a woman or wants to be. You are!”, she exclaimed.

Laura further continued her message of inspiring and praising her fellow women. “You are amazing, you can do this and nothing can stop a group of strong independent, positive like minded females,” she wrote.

“So, let’s stick together, recognise each others struggles and push one and other to consistently strive for more. We deserve every dream we’ve ever had,” she concluded.

Laura initially announced on February 15 that she is currently expecting her first child. At the time, it was believed that her and the baby’s father, actor Gary Lucy, were still in a relationship. However, the expectant parents have since confirmed that they are no longer together but will be co-parenting their child once it is born.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, the mother-to-be confirmed that her pregnancy was “planned and worked first time”, and also spoke openly about her future as a single mum.

“I think I’ve always seen myself as having children. I didn’t really expect to be a single mum. I’ve always wanted that family unit, but it’s 2023, things happen in life,” she admitted.