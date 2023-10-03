Laura Anderson celebrates one month with daughter Bonnie

Laura Anderson is celebrating one month with her baby girl.

The former Love Island star welcomed her daughter, Bonnie, into the world on September 2 with her ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy.

As she settles into life as a first-time mum with her new bundle of joy, Laura is marking one month of having Bonnie in her life.

Taking to social media, the 34-year-old described her daughter as her ‘strength’ as she penned a heartwarming tribute for her.

Anderson posted adorable photos to her 1.5M Instagram followers of Bonnie laying down on a mat that has a calendar marked at one month to symbolise the tot’s age.

Laura captioned the sweet post, “Happy 1 Month Birthday Bonnie. What an adventure we’ve been on so far. You are my strength and my whole heart”.

“I cannot wait to watch you grow into the little firecracker I know you already are”.

She added, “I hope you feel my love and know that I will protect you forever. 02/09/23”.

Many fans of the former reality TV star headed to the comments to compliment Laura’s adorable baby girl.

One fan wrote, “She’s just beautiful, love her wee outfit”.

“Aww, little sweetheart. Enjoy every second because they grow up so quickly”, said a second fan.

Another comment added, “Wow that’s flown by, she’s beautiful”.

Last week, Laura celebrated another big milestone with her first child as she got Bonnie registered.

Marking the special day, Laura posted a selection of snaps in a video montage of her cradling her daughter at the registry office.

In the post’s caption, Laura excitedly revealed, “Bonnie has officially been registered. Mummy & Daddy love you so much”.