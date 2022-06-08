Laugh your pants off at the Paddy Power Comedy Festival.

Aiken Promotions are delighted to be returning to the Iveagh Gardens, Dublin for the first time since 2019 with The Paddy Power Comedy Festival. Over 90 artists will perform 36 shows in four fully seated venues in the stunning city centre walled gardens over the four days from the 21st – 24th July.

The festival has always been proud to celebrate the brilliance and diversity of Irish comedy and this year’s festival is packed to the rafters with home-grown talent including household names such as Tommy Tiernan, Dylan Moran, Deirdre O’Kane, Foil, Arms & Hog, Enya Martin, Kevin McAleer, Dirtbirds, Kevin McGahern, Neil Delamare, Jason Byrne. We are also excited to continue championing emerging acts like Fiona Frawley, Shane Daniel Byrne, Sinead Quinlan and online comedy stars like Tony Cantwell, Emma Doran, Killian Sundermann, Justine Stafford, Sean Burke & Michael Fry.

We are also delighted to continue presenting an exceptional line up of American stars including star of Saturday Night Live, Andrew Dismukes, Sherry Cola, Patti Harrison and Mary Beth Barone. They will be joined by amazing UK acts including Fern Brady, Flo & Joan, Helen Bauer and Dane Baptiste as well as acts from across the world including Sindhu Vee, Olga Koch, Abby Wambaugh plus Brodi Snook & Celya AB who both won Chortle Best Newcomer in 2020 & 2022 respectively.

Irish company Paddy Power, part of the global group Flutter Entertainment, have engaged in a significant investment as title sponsors for the event.

Festival Director Bren Berry, of Aiken Promotions said:

“Our industry has been hit more than most over the last few years and we are delighted to announce the return of the festival for the first time since July 2019. Our exciting new partnership with Paddy Power as title sponsors was due to begin in 2020 and their support has never been more important than it is now. The comedy festival is an event that Aiken Promotions are really proud of and we are delighted to be returning to the Iveagh Gardens again to showcase and celebrate the very best of Irish and international talent right in the heart of Dublin City .”

Famed for their razor-sharp content and tongue-in-cheek approach to pretty much everything, the mischievous betting brand pick up from predecessor Vodafone, who hung up on their partnership in 2019.

Paddy Power have a long and established history as a comedic brand, engaging more recently as sponsors of the Comedy Central tv channel and programming on Dave, having also produced a four-part comedy sitcom series of their own called ‘The Var Room’ which was picked up by Amazon Prime and aired on terrestrial TV.

For many years, their social media channels have featured appearances by a wide and varied selection of comedians, including names like Foil Arms and Hog, Deirdre O’Kane, Andrew Maxwell, Conor ‘Sketches’ Moore, Jarlath Regan and Owen Colgan, to name just a few.

Paddy Power Marketing & Brand Director Michelle Spillane explained:

“We are immensely proud of this sponsorship, and particularly thrilled as a Dublin headquartered company to support Aiken in their quest to make sure this festival didn’t just make a comeback, but that it’s kicked to the top of the calendar of social events this summer where it belongs.”

“Those familiar with Paddy Power will know that as an entertainment brand, comedy is in our DNA. We lean heavily on our funny bone in everything we do. Engagement with this industry is already a key part of our business, and we see this sponsorship as a great fit. Waiting two years to share this news has made us even more determined to ensure The Paddy Power Comedy Festival is bigger, better and most definitely greener than ever before.”

Tickets for the Paddy Power Comedy Festival, which is a strictly over 18s only event, are on sale Thursday June 9th at 10am and are sold on a show-by-show basis.

For full details of the Paddy Power Comedy Festival line-up, programme information and to buy tickets, visit https://PPComedyFestival.com.