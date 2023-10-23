Late Late’s Patrick Kielty pens emotional tribute to wife Cat Deeley

It’s Cat Deeley’s birthday!

The former SMTV Live presenter is celebrating her 47th birthday today. To mark the special occasion, Cat’s husband Patrick Kielty has shared an emotional tribute for his wife.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the new host of The Late Late Show showcased an adorable video of Cat playing cards with the couple’s two sons, seven-year-old Milo and five-year-old James.

Alongside the sweet clip, Patrick also chose to post an abundance of snaps of the mother-of-two enjoying life with her little ones, as well as a candid black-and-white image of the happy couple.

“That’s alright Mama…Happy Birthday to this one,” 52-year-old Patrick gushed in the caption of his post.

“Still stuck between card cheats, big hair, small boys, faithful dogs, long manes and an Irishman. We love you,” he penned further.

Following Patrick’s heartwarming post, many other famous faces have since taken to his comments section to send Cat their well-wishes.

“Happy birthday Cat! X,” replied former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore.

“The best human x,” agreed This Morning host Dermot O’Leary.

“How gorgeous. Happy Birthday Cat!! XXX,” added singer Imelda May.

Cat’s special day comes as the family-of-four have been adjusting to Patrick’s new career move. Last month, the Co. Down comedian replaced Ryan Tubridy as the brand-new host of RTÉ’s The Late Late Show.

Speaking to RSVP Magazine, Patrick detailed how he commutes from his family home in London to the studios in Dublin each week.

“Weirdly, this show is going to bring the most routine that we’re going to have as a family. What’s nice is that I’ll still get to do a few school runs at the start of the week,” he explained.

“I still have a house in Co. Down so I’m going to see that side of the family and get to be in Ireland. It’s not going to be as much of an upheaval as you may think,” he teased.