Late Late Show set to feature ‘Ireland’s largest shop window’

It’s Friday already and that can only mean one thing- another great episode of The Late Late Show will air tonight. Ryan is hosting an extra special episode tonight as it is the Taking Care of Business Special, which will showcase the very best of Irish produce and Christmas gift ideas from small-to-medium-sized businesses.

16 Irish entrepreneurs who have been selected from all over the country will showcase their products on the show. Many other Irish businesses from various sectors will have a host of products exhibited on the show also. Three businesses will receive an incredible €15,000 bursary from The Late Late Show.

There will be a host of great Irish Business owners joining Ryan for a chat so this episode is definitely not one to be missed!

We will see Sculpted by Aimee’s Aimee Connolly talking about how her part-time job on the shop floor helped her to create a multi-million euro business.

Award-winning architectural designer Hugh Wallace will introduce a range of cutting-edge Irish design products for your home.

Professor Luke O’Neill will be chatting to Ryan about innovative technological products as well as discussing his love of science and what makes us human.

One of Ireland’s leading culinary talents, Anna Haugh, will showcase some amazing Irish food products in the business special. Anna will also be on the couch to talk about opening her new pop-up restaurant in Dublin and her role as a judge on Masterchef: The Professionals.

Musical entertainment for tonight will be 21-year-old Jamie Duffy from Co. Monaghan. He became a TikTok sensation for his composition Solas.

All this and much more on The Late Late Show which airs on RTÉ One on November 4 at 9.35pm.