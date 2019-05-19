Here are 12 summer swimsuits to spice up your holiday wardrobe

As the month of May passes by, it's easy for our minds to wander to the tropical climates of far off countries.

Summer promises a long stretch in the evenings, flights to foreign lands and a need to dress for water-based activities.

Whether you're a fan of a Marbella pool party, or prefer wandering the beaches of Thailand, bucket of cocktail in hand, the high street always has us covered when it comes to sourcing some statement swimwear.

Pink recycled material swimsuit €25.95

The Spring / Summer collections bring with them a renewed appreciation for bright colours and pretty patterns, and warmer weather simply begs to be complimented with a cheerful wardrobe palette.

While black is a slimming staple, there is no time like a holiday to splash some colour and print on your fashion choices.

We have selected 12 of our favourite, stand out swimsuits you can nab online ahead of your holiday.

Some may scoff at the concept of accessorising your swimsuit, but there is a lot to be said for teaming key pieces with swimwear to create an outfit that can go from poolside to party simply with the addition of a pair of denim shorts or a maxi skirt.

Monkli zip front swimsuit €30.00

Add a straw beach bag and a shell anklet for a casual look, or don some strappy sandals and a neon bumbag for pool party perfection to amplify any of these beach babe lewks.

Celebrities favour delicate body jewellery with their swimwear, but being celebrities and by association, affluent, it is safe to assume that their precious metal jewellery isn't going to go green after being submerged in chlorine a single time.

If you plan to opt for a delicate gold body harness or waist chain, it's a good idea to paint the jewellery with clear nail varnish to prevent the tell-tale sickly green hue of a tarnished affordable metal.

Lilac plunge swimsuit €35.00

With shell jewellery becoming a major micro-trend this year, it was inevitable that we would see the return of the shell choker and anklet. Embrace your inner ocean goddess by teaming shell jewellery with a sports-influenced swimsuit to create a surf inspired aesthetic.

Sunglasses are a subtle way to add some style. Cat eye shapes are flattering on most faces, and sunglasses chains are making a comeback in a big way if you're feeling brave.

Whether you opt for a pop of colour or a punchy print, there is nothing more invigorating than injecting some tropical hues into a holiday wardrobe.

ASOS Paisley swimsuit €44.24

Monki square cut swimsuit €25.00

Weekday geometric print swimsuit €34.56

Zara two tone swimsuit €9.99

Neon yellow swimsuit €20.72

Printed swimsuit €29.95

Neon pink swimsuit €28.00

& Other Stories low cut swimsuit €62.21

Weekday ribbed swimsuit €34.56