Last minute Father’s Day gifts to pick up in Tesco this week

Has anyone else left their Father's Day shopping until the last minute?

Glad we're not the only ones!

With some Covid-19 restrictions still in place, Tesco Ireland is on hand to help with offers that might just make Dad’s day!

For the dad who does all the home maintenance, or possibly for the dad that doesn’t, the Tesco Chocolate Toolkit (€4.00) might be just the encouragement he needs! A chocolate drill, hammer and screwdriver are among the selection available in the Chocolate toolkit.

With BBQing in full swing across Ireland, why not show dad you care by taking charge of the BBQ this weekend! The Tesco Fire Pit range is the perfect pal to take the stress out of BBQing, with something in the range for everyone – from beef burgers, brioche buns and buffalo wings to steaks, salads, and much more!

The Fire Pit American Mustard Sausages (640g for €3.75) are definite crowd-pleasers and take only 5 minutes on the BBQ. These jumbo pork sausages are blended with mustard to give a quirky flavour to a classic BBQ option. Perfect when served with a Fire Pit Brioch Hot Dog roll (285g for €1.99) too.

For something special, those in charge of the BBQ can’t go wrong with the Fire Pit Buffalo Style Chicken Wings with Ranch Dip (500g for €3.75). Wing-lovers will be impressed with the finger-licking buffalo style chicken with or without the ranch dip!

The Fire Pit 1/4 Pounder Beer Burgers (454g for €3.75) are the highlight of the BBQ! Made using 100% Bord Bia approved Irish beef they are the perfect take on the tradition quarter pounder. These burgers are seasoned with salt, pepper, ginger, thyme, rosemary, bay, cumin, oregano and garlic making them a taste sensation, even before adding condiments!

You can mix and match some items from Fire Pit range at Tesco with 3 for €10 ahead of Father’s Day.

While the family are on BBQ duty, why not keep dad entertained with TV! Tesco can cater to the bigger presents too and from June 18 – July 15 will be offering a selection of Philips and Sharp TVs in stores nationwide. Meaning dad can watch all the action on stunning UHD, LED or 4K enabled TVs.

Philips 50” 4K Smart Ambilight TV €450 (Save €180, was €630)

Sharp 55” UHD Smart TV €499 (Save €100, was €599)

Philips 58" LED TV €650 (save €150, was €650)

Sharp 50" UHD Smart Led TV €329 (save €60, was €329)

Now TV Smart Sticks are a great way to stay on top of your favourite TV, across movies, shows and sports. Smart Sticks are half price at Tesco from June 18 – July 15, just in time for a last-minute Father’s Day gift!

Dad could be on the edge of his seat watching all the content available from the Now TV Multi-Pass which is packed with movies, entertainment, kids’ entertainment and sports – he could even share with the rest of the family.

With sport returning to our TVs this month, there’s no better time to give dad the gift of football through the Now TV Smart Stick Sports Bundle at half price, only €29.99. Or maybe dad is a movie buff or entertainment nerd – there’s something for every taste!

Now TV Smart Stick two-month Cinema Pass €19.99 (half price from €39.99)

Now TV Smart Stick two-month Entertainment Pass €19.99 (half price from €39.99)

Now TV Smart Stick Multi-Pass €24.99 (half price from €49.99)

Now TV Smart Stick Sports Bundle €29.99 (half price from €59.99)

If that’s not enough, Tesco has offers available in stores nationwide across a range of products ahead of Father’s Day.