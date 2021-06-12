Lancôme’s new formula targets dark under eye circles

In today’s world, where wearing a mask has become necessary and part of our daily routine, the focus is all on our eyes – the only visible feature on our face. Strong and emotive, the eye contour is also delicate and fragile.

And as we’ve learned this year, underneath a mask, the skin can easily be compromised. The mask can create pressure-related skin discomforts. Breakouts, itching and rashes are often associated with mask wearing. The atmosphere under the mask is warmer and wetter and generates condensation that rises towards the eye contour. This can both affect the skin barrier function and possibly unbalance the microbiome of the eye contour which is particularly sensitive to temperature and humidity variations.

And Lancôme’s Advanced Génifique formula that they pioneered in 2019 has the answer to your irritated, dull and fragile undereye problems. A new era in effective skincare was born with this formula, a truly astonishing breakthrough in microbiome science. And with the launch of new Advanced Génifique Yeux and the results of the more than 60 trials, Lancôme pushes the boundaries of possibility and skincare once again.

Always one step ahead in pioneering microbiome science, Lancôme’s Research reveals that the skin of the eye contour has a specific microbiome.

New Advanced Génifique Yeux is now enriched with a unique complex of 7 pre- and probiotic fractions chosen for their complementary action on both the skin microbiome and its environment, combined with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C derivative (vitamin CG) and a blend of active ingredients dedicated to the eye contour.

This youth-activating and light-infusing cream is designed with microbiome science to target the specific needs of this area: to strengthen the fragile eye barrier, safeguard skin against pollution and tackle dark circles. After just one jar, the appearance of dark circles is diminished, and eyes appear re-plumped and more youthful.

On average the skin around the eyes is x3 thinner than that of the face. It is under considerable strain due to the action of 22 muscles and the fact that we blink around 10 000 times a day. With a poor barrier function due to lower lipid production, the eye contour is a fragile area which needs specific care.

It can dehydrate very easily, and also ages faster and earlier. Signs of ageing such as fine lines and later, wrinkles, appear first on the eye contour, starting as young as in the twenties for some of us. As a result, changes in the eye contour increase our perceived age; we appear more tired, less radiant and less youthful.

But what can cause this lack of radiance? What creates the dreaded dark circles around our eyes?

The most obvious cause of dark circles that springs to mind is lack of sleep. But the cause of dark circles is far more complex and multi-faceted:

Volume irregularities: as you get older, your skin becomes thinner, and a loss in fat and collagen also occurs creating hollows in the inner corner of the eye. In addition, because of lack of firmness and elasticity, a dropping of the lower eyelids can appear. These irregularities of volumes can create a shadowing effect.

Blood vessels appearance: the skin of the lower eyelid is very thin and translucent. This raises the visibility of the prominent underlying blood vessels giving a violaceous colour to the entire area.

Excessive pigmentation: UV light exposure, pregnancy and genetic predisposition may also lead to brown patches around the eyes.

What can we do to prevent them?

We are a physical and functional ecosystem consisting of 50% human cells and 50% bacterial cells. Within this, our microbiome is a beneficial living ecosystem of microorganisms, which is an integral part of our skin’s surface. The balance of these microorganisms is essential to our skin’s health and beauty.

Acting as an essential ally, your microbiome contributes to 3 important functions:

Part of your body’s first line of defence against aggressions from the environment, the microbiome helps protect and defend the skin.

Constantly communicating with skin cells, the microbiome helps regulate some key skin reactions.

It helps repair the skin through barrier function strengthening and recovery.

Internal and external factors such as medication (antibacterial eye drops), contact lenses, harsh makeup removal products, ageing, and genetics, pollution, UV light and the changing seasons can disturb the balance of the microbiome. When it is unbalanced, the microbiome may not be able to fully play its role in helping the skin of the eye contour defend itself and recover.

Harnessing this ground-breaking research into the specifics of the eye contour microbiome, Lancôme formulated new Advanced Génifique Yeux: a powerful youth-activating and light-infusing cream enriched with a unique complex of 7 pre- and probiotic fractions chosen for their complementary action on both the skin microbiome and its environment. With new Advanced Génifique Yeux, skin can recover faster and looks visibly younger.

Within this highly-concentrated complex, an optimal balance of 3 prebiotics helps create the ideal environment for the skin microbiome:

Mannose – plant-based, it is produced from the trunk of beech or maple or from corn seeds for instance, with a process that uses minimum energy and water, generates minimum waste and complies with the principles of green chemistry. It helps stimulate beneficial bacteria growth.

Gluco-oligosaccharide – produced from vegetable raw materials such as beetroots or corn seeds via biotechnology. It contains the growth of pathogenic bacteria.

Fructo-oligosaccharide – made from root of yacon using a cold pressure extraction process. It provides essential nutrients for the skin and its microbiome.

In addition, new Advanced Génifique Yeux also contains four powerful active ingredients, chosen for their ability to target the different causes of dark circles:

Buckwheat Seed Extract: this ingredient of natural origin is extracted using superficial CO2 extraction process. It helps to reduce puffiness and decrease volume of the lower eyelid.

Hyaluronic Acid: known to absorb 1000x its own weight in water, it helps smooth and plump the skin with moisture.

Chlorella Vulgaris helps reduce the appearance of vascular disorders and enhance skin luminosity.

To tackle hyperpigmentation and brown colour: a stable derivative of Vitamin C (vitamin CG). It is produced from plant materials such as corn or potato, with a process that uses minimum energy and water, generates minimum waste and complies with the principles of green chemistry. It helps reduce melanin synthesis, brightens and evens out the skin to minimise the appearance of dark circles around the eye.

Clinically proven to give you stronger, brighter eyes, new Advanced Génifique Yeux matches their revolutionary complex with a game-changing texture. Iridescent pearly white, it comes in a decadent yet silky gel cream texture that feels velvety to the touch, bouncing onto the skin and absorbing rapidly. Melting instantly, it envelops the skin with a weightless film that protects and hydrates, without ever feeling sticky.

The new Advanced Génifique Yeux improves the barrier function and natural recovery of the skin by 70%, with women seeing the difference themselves: After 7 days, 91% of women said the eye contour feels bounced: 91% and 93% said it felt re-plumped. Which means that now it’s possible to get stronger, brighter eyes today – and more youthful-looking eyes tomorrow!