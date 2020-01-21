Lady in red: Kate Middleton wore the dream sequin gown last night

The Duchess of Cambridge has a wardrobe to die for and the gown she wore last night has us itching with style envy.

The Duchess and her husband attended a reception at Buckingham Palace and she wore the dress of dreams by Needle of Thread. Kate stunned in a red sequin dress by the popular designer. She topped off her look with Gianvito Rossi red suede pumps, and a box clutch bag by Jenny Packham.

The Aurora dress features sheer red sleeves and is covered in shimmering sequins. The frill detail around the neck is just stunning.

The mum-of-three styled her hair in her trademark bouncy waves and opted for a natural make-up look.

Kate was all smiles as she greeted guests with Prince William by her side. The Duke and Duchess hosted the reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit.

During the reception, Prince William spoke about his love of Africa: “The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died.”

He continued: “And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee.”

Kate and William were joined by The Princess Royal and The Earl and Countess of Wessex, who was celebrating her birthday.

We’ll forever be envious of the gorgeous gowns Kate wears. Oh to look so glamorous on a Monday night.