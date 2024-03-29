Lady Gaga opens up about new music & film in message to fans

Lady Gaga has been celebrating her 38th birthday.

To include her fans in her special day, the Born This Way singer shared a heartfelt message to her social media followers.

Revealing that her ‘heart is bursting with gratitude for her health and music’, Gaga shared an insight into her upcoming work projects and confessed that she’s ‘writing some of her best music’.

Taking to Instagram, Lady Gaga shared a selfie while giving a peace sign to her 56.4M followers.

In the post’s caption, she penned, “Today has been so special – I can’t remember a time I was so happy on my bday. I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy”.

“I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and MUSIC – I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember our movie Joker 2: Folie à Deux is coming out soon – AND seeing messages from all over the world from little monsters – artists – publications that love my work it means so much to me”.

The A Star is Born actress went on to thank her fans for supporting her career over the years.

“Thank you thank you thank you for loving me the way you do and for having such a real love for my songs – I’ve been writing pop songs since I was a little girl I can’t believe I still get to do what I love”.

“This year will be an important and meaningful year for us I know”, she said before adding, “Music changes people lives im so honored I get to be a part of that in this life”.

Lady Gaga, who is returning to Las Vegas for her Jazz & Piano residency show this summer, has been teasing new music since the beginning of this year.

Earlier this month she revealed she was “writing lyrics in bed”, and has been showcasing photos of herself in recording studios.

Gaga’s upcoming film, Joker 2: Folie à Deux, where she is acting alongside Joaquin Phoenix, is set to be released in October.