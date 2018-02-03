Lady Gaga cancels 10 dates of her European tour due to illness

Lady Gaga has been forced to cancel 10 European dates of her Joanne World Tour.

Fingers crossed you weren't planning on travelling to see the You And I singer in any of the following destinations:

London, Manchester, Paris, Berlin, Zurich,Zoln, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Rio dates will all be cancelled.

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jan 29, 2018 at 9:24am PST

The cancellations are due to a 'severe pain' that Lady Gaga is suffering from.

The pain has impacted her ability to perform on her tour.

Ticket holders can receive a refund for their tickets from February 6.

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Feb 2, 2018 at 11:10pm PST

In a statement to Instagram, the performer said:

'I'm so devastated I don't know how to describe it. All I know is that if I don't do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music'.

'My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home.'

'I love this show more than anything, I love you, but this is beyond my control.'