Lady Bird star Beanie Feldstein is engaged to girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts

Congratulations are in order for Lady Bird actress Beanie Feldstein as she has announced her engagement to girlfriend and producer Bonnie Chance Roberts.

Taking to Instagram, Beanie shared a carousel of photos with the caption, “i do, bon”. Among the snaps, are pictures of Bonnie down on one knee, Beanie looking overjoyed, and a group shot surrounded by their friends and family.

In the group picture, Pitch Perfect and Dear Evan Hanson star Ben Platt can be spotted, as well as Beanie’s brother Jonah Hill.

29-year-old Beanie wore a beautiful pink and white gingham-style dress while her wife-to-be wore smart black trousers and a grey chequered jacket.

Celeb friends of Feldstein rushed to the comments to congratulate her on the wonderful news.

Dodgeball actor Justin Long wrote, “BEAN!!! I’m still processing your bat mitzvah! Haha. Big big squeeze, sweet Beanie”.

The Kissing Booth star Joey King penned, “OH MY GOODNESS!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS”. “Congratulations to you two! What a beautiful couple, added comedian Ilana Glazer.

The Booksmart actress also shared the post to her Instagram stories with ABBA’s I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do playing in the background. She wrote, “@bonnie_chance you make me happier than i knew was possible. I love you”.

Her fiancé also shared the post to her story with the song She Loves You by The Beatles playing.

The couple met on the set of the 2019 movie How To Build a Girl, which Beanie starred in and Bonnie produced.

Beanie is currently starring in the revival of the Broadway musical Funny Girl but announced last week that she will be departing from the show in September.