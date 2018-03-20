We all need to stay super hydrated, and here are the reasons why

Listen, we all know that water is a crucial part of our existence.

We try to drink enough, but nine times out of ten we'd rather chug a diet coke than a pint of aqua, right?

Anyway, have you ever genuinely looked into why we should drink water? Because holy shit, the benefits are endless.

Water is literally the elixir of life, adn we should really be getting a couple of litres a day (minimum)

Why though? Well allow me to hit you with some knowledge…

Energy levels

Have you ever found yourself absolutely exhausted in the afternoon, for literally no reason? Yes, same. WELL, you are probably dehydrated, and there is no tiredness quite like it. Our brains are made up of 90% water, so drinking it helps us think, focus and concentrate better and be more alert. As an added bonus, your energy levels are also boosted!

Prevents headaches

So moving on from my point about our brains being made up of mostly water… a lack of H2O will probably result in a headache. Even if you are slightly dehydrated, your brain will start to get pissed off, and pain will ensue. Drink up, and avoid those headaches.

Clear skin

For fine young ladies like ourselves, this one will be particularly close to our hearts. It is a well known fact: drinking water will help improve your skin! Certain toxins in the body can cause the skin to inflame, which results in clogged pores and acne .Water does flush out these toxins and can reduce the risk of spots – magical news.

Hangover cure (yes, really)

We all know that hideous feeling when you wake up after a night out, and your mouth is so dry it almost hurts. Well, this is actually your body reacting the all the booze you drank the night before. When you eventually manage to haul your arse out of the bed, be sure to drink a few pints of water – your body will thank you!

Can aid weight loss

Honestly, I despise fad diets, and I just cannot get down with them at all! However, I can get down with the idea that water will aid weight loss, if you let it. Water can increase satiety and boost your metabolic rate, and ultimately water simply helps people feel full, and as a result consume fewer calories.

Needless to say, we should all drink up!