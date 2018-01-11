So, lack of sun plays a role in our winter weight gain (says science)

So, apparently, classic winter weight gain might not ONLY be down to the unreasonable amount of chocolate, cheese and booze we indulged in over the Christmas break.

According to new research by the University of Alberta, the lack of sun we experience during the winter months might actually be to blame.

The study, which was published this week, has shown that the fat cells which lie just beneath our skin shrink when exposed to the blue light emitted by the sun.

"When the sun's blue light wavelengths – the light we can see with our eye – penetrate our skin and reach the fat cells just beneath, lipid droplets reduce in size and are released out of the cell. In other words, our cells don't store as much fat," said Pr Peter Light, senior author of the study and the director of UAlberta's Diabetes Institute.

"If you flip our findings around, the insufficient sunlight exposure we get eight months of the year living in a northern climate may be promoting fat storage and contribute to the typical weight gain some of us have over winter," he added.

Now, in case you were thinking about it, don't rush to the sunbeds or go out in the sun unprotected in the hope of shedding a few pounds.

The researchers pointed out that the finding is only an initial observation and that pursuing exposure to sunlight is not a safe or recommended way to lose weight.

"For example, we don't yet know the intensity and duration of light necessary for this pathway to be activated," they said.

These findings could mean that the light which regulates our circadian rhythm, received through our eyes, may also have the same impact through the fat cells near our skin.

In addition to the much needed Vitamin D, that's another good reason to get out of your couch, drop the remove control and go outside to get a little sunshine!